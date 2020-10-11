This image of elephant herd wins Royal Society of Biology competition

After being shared on the social media platform, the photograph has garnered praise from netizens with many congratulating Tharmapalan for the award. (Source: Tilaxan Tharmapalan/Facebook)

The essence of a good photograph lies in its ability to narrate a story and highlight what the human eye tends to miss. A photograph titled “The story Of Pallakaddu Elephants” does exactly that.

The afflicting image of a herd of elephants eating from a garbage dump in Sri Lanka has been awarded the first prize in this year’s Royal Society of Biology (RSB) photography competition.

Clicked by freelance photographer Tilaxan Tharmapalan, the image sheds light on the plight of elephants near a wildlife sanctuary in Ampara district, where hundreds of jumbos fall ill and die from eating waste every year. The authorities have now banned the dumping of garbage near the protected site.

Tharmapalan’s photograph was among several images chosen for the competition, whose theme this year was “Our Changing World”, winning him £1,000 in prize money, BBC reported.

In a Facebook post, Tharmapalan wrote, “I am so honoured to be here in this wonderful platform of photographers and grateful to be the recipient of this award. This award improves my self-confidence and gives me more responsibilities for my future projects.”

After being shared on the social media platform, the photograph has garnered praise from netizens, with many congratulating Tharmapalan for the award and flagging humanity’s adverse impact on wildlife.

