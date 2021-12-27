scorecardresearch
Monday, December 27, 2021
‘I’m not okay, but I will be’: Actor gives a touching speech about mental health at a church

Joe Tracini also joked that he used a swear word, twice, during his empowering speech on mental health inside the church.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 27, 2021 5:42:19 pm
Tracini's words seem to have comforted many people online who left hundreds of heartfelt comments under his post.

In the background of a global pandemic, people often forget about the ever-present endemic of mental health crises. Actor and presenter Joe Tracini, who was giving a speech during a carol concert, choose the topic of mental health in a touching and honest speech that has surpassed over a million views and thousands of reshares on Twitter.

In his three minute speech, Tracini says, “We start every chat by asking how you are. But we ask this not because we care, but because we are British.” Emphasizing the lack of tact that people have about the public acknowledgement of sadness, he further added, “The problem with using ‘how are you?’ as a form of manners is that we don’t know what to do with an answer if it is anything more than ‘good, you?’”.

Watch the video here:

The holiday season can be particularly lonely for people with mental health issues. Tracini’s words seem to have comforted many people online who left hundreds of heartfelt comments under his post.

Tracini ended his speech to a rousing applause as he urged people not to give up and requested, “Please get to your tomorrow”. Tracini has Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) and his work often raises awareness about the complicated disorder. His latest book, Ten Things I Hate About Me, is a memoir that talks about living with BPD.

