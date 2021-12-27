‘I’m not okay, but I will be’: Actor gives a touching speech about mental health at a church

In the background of a global pandemic, people often forget about the ever-present endemic of mental health crises. Actor and presenter Joe Tracini, who was giving a speech during a carol concert, choose the topic of mental health in a touching and honest speech that has surpassed over a million views and thousands of reshares on Twitter.

In his three minute speech, Tracini says, “We start every chat by asking how you are. But we ask this not because we care, but because we are British.” Emphasizing the lack of tact that people have about the public acknowledgement of sadness, he further added, “The problem with using ‘how are you?’ as a form of manners is that we don’t know what to do with an answer if it is anything more than ‘good, you?’”.

Watch the video here:

I was asked to speak at a carol concert.

I wasn’t christmassy, spoke about being sad and accidentally swore in church again. pic.twitter.com/odB9mC2rli — Joe Tracini (@joetracini) December 24, 2021

The holiday season can be particularly lonely for people with mental health issues. Tracini’s words seem to have comforted many people online who left hundreds of heartfelt comments under his post.

Everyone, even you, and especially YOU, should watch this. https://t.co/WA27b4h4cu — Plenty of Baubles (@PlentyFreaks) December 26, 2021

“My tomorrow is not happening if I don’t turn up” powerful words & a timely reminder to ask & then ask again if people are okay https://t.co/vuSxxVB6jp — Susan (@susan92135) December 26, 2021

Tracini ended his speech to a rousing applause as he urged people not to give up and requested, “Please get to your tomorrow”. Tracini has Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) and his work often raises awareness about the complicated disorder. His latest book, Ten Things I Hate About Me, is a memoir that talks about living with BPD.