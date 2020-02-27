‘Driving my kids to school without them’: Hilarious clip of woman forgetting children at home goes viral

While parenting often involves multitasking and keeping a track of tons of things, absentmindedly driving to school after leaving them at home is not something frequently heard of. However, a mother gave netizens a good reason to laugh when she shared a video of herself doing just that.
“She really drove her kids to school but her kids weren’t in the car. I can’t stop laughing,” wrote a user while sharing the video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms.
In the 46-second clip, the woman can be seen sitting on the driver’s seat and laughing uncontrollably while narrating the incident. “I am driving to school without my kids. I am taking the kids to school and I don’t even have them in the car,” she can be heard saying in the video. “I have to go back and pick them up,” she adds.
Watch the video here:
She rlly drove her kids to school but her kids weren’t in the car 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂 i can’t stop laughing 😂😭😭😂😭😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cgOgJuTajR
— prriissss🥑 (@torrespriss) February 24, 2020
It did not take long for the video to go viral and trigger hilarious reactions online. While many were amused others wondered how the kids responded.
— prriissss🥑 (@torrespriss) February 25, 2020
The definition of “I’m leaving in 5 minutes, with or without you”
— Marcela (@marcelamacias) February 25, 2020
Imagine stepping outta the house, backpack in hand and seeing your moms pull out the driveway and speed down the block 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Cs5xTgTsEw
— nai 💖 (@_nainainai) February 25, 2020
When that stress level on 50000000000000000% lol 😂
— NIECEYYY (@NIECEYBLANCOOO) February 25, 2020
me as a mom forgetting about my kids 😭
— 𝓀𝒶𝓎𝓁𝒶 ♡ (@yt_kaayla) February 24, 2020
She said hmm you guys are pretty quiet this morning
— Dr.Dre (@_JordanMarie) February 25, 2020
I’m showing this to my ma.
— Sugar DOES go in spagetti (@Davidjaaaaay) February 25, 2020
