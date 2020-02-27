Follow Us:
Thursday, February 27, 2020
‘Driving my kids to school without them’: Hilarious clip of woman forgetting children at home goes viral

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 27, 2020 7:50:29 pm
mother forgets kids, mother drives to school without kids In the 46-second clip, the woman can be seen sitting on the driver’s seat and laughing uncontrollably while narrating the incident.

While parenting often involves multitasking and keeping a track of tons of things, absentmindedly driving to school after leaving them at home is not something frequently heard of. However, a mother gave netizens a good reason to laugh when she shared a video of herself doing just that.

“She really drove her kids to school but her kids weren’t in the car. I can’t stop laughing,” wrote a user while sharing the video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms.

In the 46-second clip, the woman can be seen sitting on the driver’s seat and laughing uncontrollably while narrating the incident. “I am driving to school without my kids. I am taking the kids to school and I don’t even have them in the car,” she can be heard saying in the video. “I have to go back and pick them up,” she adds.

Watch the video here:

It did not take long for the video to go viral and trigger hilarious reactions online. While many were amused others wondered how the kids responded.

