‘Driving my kids to school without them’: Hilarious clip of woman forgetting children at home goes viral

In the 46-second clip, the woman can be seen sitting on the driver’s seat and laughing uncontrollably while narrating the incident. In the 46-second clip, the woman can be seen sitting on the driver’s seat and laughing uncontrollably while narrating the incident.

While parenting often involves multitasking and keeping a track of tons of things, absentmindedly driving to school after leaving them at home is not something frequently heard of. However, a mother gave netizens a good reason to laugh when she shared a video of herself doing just that.

“She really drove her kids to school but her kids weren’t in the car. I can’t stop laughing,” wrote a user while sharing the video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms.

In the 46-second clip, the woman can be seen sitting on the driver’s seat and laughing uncontrollably while narrating the incident. “I am driving to school without my kids. I am taking the kids to school and I don’t even have them in the car,” she can be heard saying in the video. “I have to go back and pick them up,” she adds.

Watch the video here:

She rlly drove her kids to school but her kids weren’t in the car 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂 i can’t stop laughing 😂😭😭😂😭😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cgOgJuTajR — prriissss🥑 (@torrespriss) February 24, 2020

It did not take long for the video to go viral and trigger hilarious reactions online. While many were amused others wondered how the kids responded.

The definition of “I’m leaving in 5 minutes, with or without you” — Marcela (@marcelamacias) February 25, 2020

Imagine stepping outta the house, backpack in hand and seeing your moms pull out the driveway and speed down the block 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Cs5xTgTsEw — nai 💖 (@_nainainai) February 25, 2020

When that stress level on 50000000000000000% lol 😂 — NIECEYYY (@NIECEYBLANCOOO) February 25, 2020

me as a mom forgetting about my kids 😭 — 𝓀𝒶𝓎𝓁𝒶 ♡ (@yt_kaayla) February 24, 2020

She said hmm you guys are pretty quiet this morning — Dr.Dre (@_JordanMarie) February 25, 2020

I’m showing this to my ma. — Sugar DOES go in spagetti (@Davidjaaaaay) February 25, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd