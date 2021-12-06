People stranded at IKEA store during snow storm, had ‘fun’ overnight stay

Several people were stranded at the IKEA store in Aalborg, Denmark, following a heavy snowstorm and were forced to spend the night there. About 12 inches of snow fell on December 1 night while the home furnishing store was about to be closed. As the weather turned bad, about 25 IKEA staff and six customers were forced to stay in the store overnight. The fun part is that they were able to recline on the comfy sofas and beds, which were spread across the store.

People did not panic amid the snowstorm, rather they stayed calm. “We were able to make it nice and cozy,” said the store manager. People picked and chose the bed they wanted to sleep in from the showroom display. It was also a chance for them to try out the choices.

IKEA store manager Peter Elmose said, “It was a once in a lifetime experience. I have been working in IKEA, and I’ve never experienced this before.” Before retiring to bed, those stranded had more fun. They watched TV, played games and ate Swedish cinnamon balls in the staff cafeteria, said Elmose.

They enjoyed watching Christmas movies and a Liverpool-Everton soccer match using a big projector. “We had some hot cinnamon buns, hot chocolate, and coffee. There was even some beer,” said Elmose as quoted by Insider.

They were also delighted to wake up to coffee and more cinnamon buns in the morning. The store also gave a pillow freebie as a souvenir for those who had to spend the snowstorm in the store overnight.

Elmose also said that the bedsheets and other things used by the group were changed. The store was ready for its customers by 10 am, next morning.