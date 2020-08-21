scorecardresearch
IKEA Bahrain’s ‘gaffe’ in Arabic text on poster outside store has netizens in splits

Responding to the 'gaffe', the Swedish company quickly put up a new and improved poster, hilariously taking a jibe at itself. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 21, 2020 11:53:28 pm
ikea bahrain, ikea bahrain arabic text mistake, ikea bahrain poster mistake, ikea funny publicity, viral news, funny publicity stunts, indian expressPeople have been divided over the IKEA Bahrain store's move, wondering if it was a mistake but nonetheless loved the company's clever response.

A poster outside an IKEA store in Bahrain has left netizens in splits after a ‘translation gaffe’ in its advertisement took social media by storm. But the store’s clever response owning up to its ‘mistake’ has equally won the internet.

Photos doing the rounds online showed the poster at the new IKEA store with an English tagline that read “create your perfect night’s sleep”. However, the Arabic line underneath the English line in the signboard didn’t convey the same message as it read: “Same but in Arabic”.

Passersby quickly took note and started to post the picture on multiple social media platforms tagging the company, notifying about the ‘mistake’ and sharing jokes about the ‘error’.

Responding to the incident, the Swedish company quickly put up a new and improved poster, hilariously taking a jibe at itself.  Sharing an image of the corrected poster put outside their store, the company wrote: “This is what happens when you don’t get a good night’s sleep,” and excused themselves. “Enjoy your perfect sleep,” the poster added.

While some thought it was an intentional move to get all the attention in town, many believed that the it was indeed a mistake. However, they loved the fact that the brand reacted to it quickly, showing that it was willing to poke some fun at itself.

