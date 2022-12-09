‘If your dog dies, bring carcass to prove it’: Restaurant manager’s message to staff goes viral

An Italian restaurant manager was recently sacked after he sent harsh messages to employees regarding taking leaves. The manager of Olive Garden restaurant in Kansas, US, had asked employees to work while they are sick and added that if their dog dies, they would have to bring the carcass to prove it.

The message went viral online and irked netizens. A KCTV5 report said that the manager complained that the leaves taken by employees at the restaurant were at a staggering rate. Making stern remarks, the manager denied employees of taking any leave or working only during morning shifts and elucidated her point saying she worked under harsh conditions.

KCTV5 quoted the manager as saying in the message to employees, “Our call offs are occurring at a staggering rate. From now on, if you call off, you might as well go out and look for another job. We are no longer tolerating ANY excuse for calling off.”

“Bring your dead dog in to prove he died” is the tip of this rants iceberg pic.twitter.com/jQwZthpKTS — Fuck You I Quit (@fuckyouiquit) December 7, 2022

“If you’re sick, you need to come prove it to us. If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us. If its a ‘family emergency’ and you can’t say, too bad. Go work somewhere else. If you only want morning shifts, too bad go work at a bank. If anyone from here on out calls out more than ONCE in the next 30 days you will not have a job.”

Putting forth zero tolerance for “excuses or complaints”, the manager explained about how she works. “Do you know in my 11.5 years at Darden how many days I called off? Zero. I came in sick. I got in a wreck literally on my to work one time, airbags went off and my car was totaled, but you know what, I made it to work, ON TIME! There are no more excuses.”

The Guardian report stated that the restaurant parted ways with the manager and dismissed her by Tuesday. The Olive Garden restaurant clarified saying that the manager’s message was not aligned with the company’s values.

The manager’s message infuriated netizens and many slammed her.

A user commented, “So either this person is lying OR they just confessed to fleeing the scene of an accident and working in the food service industry WHILE SICK! this is not a flex this is a liar and bully.” Another user wrote, “Imagine bragging about never taking a shift off in 11 years…what a sad, small world they inhabit.” A third user commented, “Funny how “managers” feel this is the easiest route that everyone will obey. As opposed to calling the team together, discuss schedules, be human, empathizing and coming up with a team back up plan. Like just TALK to your team like a human being. It doesn’t have to be this way.”