‘If you want it, work for it’: Woman holds job interview for kids to teach them about earning

It’s not unusual for children to ask their parents for gifts — from new school supplies to latest gadgets and games. So, one parent decided to teach her kids an important lesson in life: to earn the things they want.

After Shaketha Marion McGregor’s three kids, Jahkeem (13), Takeia (10) and Serinity (6) repeatedly asked for allowances, new mobile phones, she decided to give them an opportunity to get a job and earn it. Hosting an interview at her home for daily chores, she said, “If you want it, work for it, earn it!”

The single mom from Georgia posted a notice with three job openings under the role of “Kitchen Manager”, “Lead Housekeeper” and “Laundry supervisor”, giving small descriptions about responsibilities of each. “And yes, I also have an in home credit union,” she wrote, explaining in another pamphlet the concept of good and bad credit.

“I was thinking, that there’s a way we can all get what we want. More housework was required to be done at home and they wanted money,” McGregor, 30, told Yahoo Lifestyle. “It’d be perfect for them to work for the things that they really want.”

The children had to fill the forms as per their desirable positions at ‘This Mom Means Business, Inc’. The application form asked them about their previous experience, desired salary and availability.

With more than 1,27,000 shares on Facebook, many parents around the world are now praising the mother-of-three for her “brilliant” idea of teaching her children the value of hard-earned money and just not providing everything they want.