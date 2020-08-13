‘If I don’t move, I won’t exist’: Can you spot the real dog in this viral pic?

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over six million views. (Source: Twitter)

Not too long ago, the Mannequin Challenge had taken over the Internet, with people pretending to be frozen while the camera moved around and filmed them. Seems like the trend has made a comeback, but with a pet version.

A video of a dog camouflaged among dog statues has gone viral on social media, with netizens trying to spot the real dog.

Shared by Japan-based sculptor and animal woodcarver Mio Hashimoto was the clip of her dog Tsuki-kun sitting still as a rock between its life-sized sculptures.

“It was turned into a sculpture again,” she tweeted while sharing the video, which has left netizens scratching their heads trying to spot the dog. Can you find him?

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over six million views, with netizens gushing over the dog, who remains still throughout the clip.

I would pet all of them, just in case — Serena ٩(◕‿◕｡) (@artofserenawu) August 9, 2020

if i dont move i wont exist — OYSTER30 !! ٩(๑❛ʚ❛๑)۶ (@hiIarv) August 10, 2020

Not too long ago, another ‘spot the dog’ puzzle had gone viral on social media, with netizens struggling to find the hidden pooch.

