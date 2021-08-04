Lordi gets second dose of Covid-19 vaccine in full costume, fans hail ‘new role model’

Aimed to encourage people to get the Covid vaccination, pictures of Lordi at the drive soon caught the attention of netizens. (Lehtikuva/Jouni Porsanger via REUTERS)

As the pandemic continues to hold the world in it’s iron grasp, the vaccination drives in different countries provide some solace. As many post photos of themselves getting the jab, Mr Lordi from the Finnish hard rock band Lordi, recently received his second dose at an event organised in Rovaniemi, Finland. His attire is now the subject of discussion on social media.

47-year-old Tomi Petteri Putaansuu, known as Mr Lordi arrived at the event in his full stage attire. A picture of the metal band lead singer, who often performs wearing monster masks was shared by the official Facebook page of Rovaniemi city.

“Mr Lordi who got another vaccine. Santa, who visited the city hall, said he was among the first to get the vaccines. Sunday vibes in the pictures,” read the caption of the post, which soon went viral on social media.

According to Finnish news site Yle, Lordi, who won Eurovision Song Contest title in 2006, got his second dose at the event. “They put a big needle in my arm, and that’s exactly why I came here. This was my second vaccine dose,” Lordi told the news website. The event also saw another local celebrity ‘Santa Claus’, who had already received both doses.

Aimed to encourage people to get the Covid vaccination, pictures of Lordi at the drive soon caught the attention of netizens, who were quite impressed with the musician for going the extra mile to promote vaccination.

Mr Lordi, singer of Finnish heavy metal band Lordi, receives his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Rovaniemi, Finland on August 1, 2021. pic.twitter.com/6z1eYr8JVP — Michael Deibert (@michaelcdeibert) August 2, 2021

putting aside the obvious vaccination message think of what a power move it is to name your heavy metal band ‘Lordi’ and then quickly say “also i am now to be known as Mr. Lordi’ before the keyboardist could grab the name https://t.co/85gDiA8rQ2 — darth™ (@darth) August 2, 2021

Blimey – how did she get the needle through his outfit? https://t.co/0IgM8tpax4 — irene gardiner (@ScreenIrene1) August 4, 2021

Hahaha This is great. I was in a room with 9 80-90 year olds getting my shot. This would not have gone down well. https://t.co/b760SLYJ8R — Kazie (@Kazie151) August 4, 2021

very awesome of him to be a role model promoting vaccination. https://t.co/fTNnzSW1YM — A 🦥 (@tadbitlooney) August 4, 2021