‘If 2020 was a wedding proposal’: Man slips on beach minutes before popping the question, leaves netizens amused

Popping the proverbial question to your significant other is always a special occasion. And sky is the limit when it comes to planning the special day. People come up with elaborate ideas when they plan a proposal and often record the special moment. For Logan Jackson, that moment had arrived. But things took a rather unexpected, funny twist.

In the 17-second video clip, which has now gone viral on social media, Jackson can be seen walking towards Maria Gugliotta who was standing at the beach along with a dog. However, moments before popping the question, Jackson slips in the water. “He fell so hard he popped up with a ring!!! I’m so excited but first I have to stop laughing,” Gugliotta wrote while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

While Jackson quickly recovered from his fall and popped the question, the video has given netizens a good laugh. “If 2020 was a wedding proposal,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

