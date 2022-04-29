From speed sleeping to jumping over ducks, these ideas by kids for Olympics are winning the internet

Much has been talked about kids being inquisitive and coming up with bizarre but unique ideas just to have fun. Not all might have made sense to the adults but some sure made quality content for television or for viewing on a streaming platform.

In one such video, a man is seen asking a bunch of kindergartners what sporting events they would like to include in the Olympics and the results are nothing but gold.

Twitter user George Pointon, who loves to post about children’s imaginations on the platform, recently asked a group of children aged six, what innovative games they would like to see to be a part of the major international multi-sport event. Pointon then shared some of the answers in a hilarious thread that has piqued the interest of all online.

With little twists, even simple children’s games can become something epic, a case in point being Netflix’s sensational Squid Games. And seeing the success of that, Pointon also graded the ideas, rating the chances of it being watched by all.

While the idea of “Swimming underwater as far as you can” got the highest points of 9.5 out of 10, another called “Duck Jump” scored just two. However, one can surely choose from an array of options from some interesting ideas like speed sleeping amid loud music to whacky ones like blowing up a paddling pool.

Check out the thread here:

Rory – "Bowling running" You run 10k, which seems fine. However, you are also being thrown bowling balls and need to knock down pins as you go. You are scored on time and number of pins you knockdown. It's a real test of speed and skill. A great start to our Olympics games. 7/10 — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) April 29, 2022

Jack – "Karate" I explained to him that karate is already an Olympic event but he insisted. A few rule changes in his version though. Weapons are allowed and you can also bring a friend to help. Less karate, more attitude era WWE. Would I actually watch it? Yes, I would. 6/10. — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) April 29, 2022

Lola – "Speed Sleeping" Simple. Quickest person to fall asleep wins. The twist here is loud, horrible noises will be played at random and sporadic times. Everything from car alarms, explosions to Ed Sheeran's music. It would make an excellent watch and I'm all for it! 8/10 — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) April 29, 2022

Belle – "Paddling Pool Blow Up" Over the holidays Belle's dad blew up a paddling pool. He said "this should be a sport". Belle listened and invented the P.P.B.U. Athletes must blow up a fully deflated paddling pool in the hight of summer. A test of true patience and lungs. 6/10 — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) April 29, 2022

Zahra – "Pitch Black Tag" This is a game invented by her older brother but she'd still like it in the Olympics. In total darkness, one person must catch the other before they find the door. I asked how fans would watch this and it's advanced night vision so that's sorted. 7/10 — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) April 29, 2022

BONUS ANSWER Alex (age 15) – "Build a house with your spouse" Sounds more like a mad gameshow, but a married couple must build a house from scratch. Included with electrics, water and windows. Not sure if it's suitable for the Olympics but none the less, a great watch. 8.5/10 — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) April 29, 2022

As the thread went viral, garnering attention from many, netizens have been weighing in on what they like to watch or join in. While some said they would even pay money to watch these events, others started nominating their friends who would be ideal for each game.