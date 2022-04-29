scorecardresearch
Friday, April 29, 2022
From speed sleeping to jumping over ducks, these ideas by kids for Olympics are winning the internet

Twitter user George Pointon also graded the ideas, rating the chances of it being watched by all.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 29, 2022 8:11:29 pm
olympics, kids idea olympics, olympics sports ideas by children, children funny thread, viral threads twitter, indian expressMany people loved the ideas and said they would totally pay to watch some of these.

Much has been talked about kids being inquisitive and coming up with bizarre but unique ideas just to have fun. Not all might have made sense to the adults but some sure made quality content for television or for viewing on a streaming platform.

In one such video, a man is seen asking a bunch of kindergartners what sporting events they would like to include in the Olympics and the results are nothing but gold.

Twitter user George Pointon, who loves to post about children’s imaginations on the platform, recently asked a group of children aged six, what innovative games they would like to see to be a part of the major international multi-sport event. Pointon then shared some of the answers in a hilarious thread that has piqued the interest of all online.

With little twists, even simple children’s games can become something epic, a case in point being Netflix’s sensational Squid Games. And seeing the success of that, Pointon also graded the ideas, rating the chances of it being watched by all.

While the idea of “Swimming underwater as far as you can” got the highest points of 9.5 out of 10, another called “Duck Jump” scored just two. However, one can surely choose from an array of options from some interesting ideas like speed sleeping amid loud music to whacky ones like blowing up a paddling pool.

Check out the thread here:

As the thread went viral, garnering attention from many, netizens have been weighing in on what they like to watch or join in. While some said they would even pay money to watch these events, others started nominating their friends who would be ideal for each game.

