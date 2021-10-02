Idaho school bans backpacks after finding gun; students mock ban with clever ideas

On finding a gun on campus, Idaho district in the United States recently banned backpacks for students of Rigby Middle School in Jefferson County. In response, students found imaginative and unconventional ways to bring their belongings to school. And, of course, this was documented in a TikTok video, which is now viral on social media platforms.

From shopping carts to a popcorn machine, an aquarium to a stroller, the students used clever ideas to ridicule the backpack ban. Watch the video here:

Just another day in the USA pic.twitter.com/43BuLiv86I — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 28, 2021

The decision to ban backpacks was taken after a 13-year-old girl was found carrying a gun in her bag. According to East Idaho News, the girl was discovered with a gun in a bathroom of the school. Even though no shots were fired, she was immediately taken into custody.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the spokesperson for Jefferson School District 251, Monica Pauley, asked the school to ban backpacks as a precautionary measure. Other than in Rigby Middle School, this decision was imposed in another local middle school and two high schools.

Chad Martin, the School District Superintendent, gave an assurance of students’ safety to the parents and guardians in a press release, reported KSL. He also urged parents to keep a check on their children for any signs of change in behaviour, and said they could approach school authorities for help.

Martin asks parents to be strict regarding safety. “We ask our parents to partner with us in keeping all of our students safe. Please keep your firearms safe and inaccessible to students,” he said.