As people flock to Iceland’s Mount Fagradalsfjall to see volcanic eruption, some cook on molten lava

A volcano has been erupting on Iceland’s Reykjanes peninsula for the first time in hundreds of years, sending streams of lava streaming across a small valley. Now, scores of people are thronging the mountainous region to watch the rare sight — and also cook on the hot lava!

In a video going viral, scientists studying the volcanic eruptions at Mount Fagradalsfjall wanted to do an experiment involving hotdogs. Yes, a group of scientists who were at the foot of the mountain decided to grill some sausages on the molten lave accumulated, probably to prove how high the temperature is.

While the bread for the hotdogs was placed on an aluminium foil, the sausage rolls were simply left on the molten lava to cook on their own. But what really surprised all online was that the scientists didn’t end their experiment with cooking, but also taking a bite, with many wondering if the food was safe for consumption. Garnishing the hotdogs with ketchup, the scientists began to eat the snack, while the volcano kept spewing molten lava in the background.

Lava started to burst through a crack in Mount Fagradalsfjall on Friday evening last week, in the first eruption of its kind in nearly 900 years. Videos of the eruptions have since then gone viral. Iceland’s national broadcaster, RUV, has also set up a livestream of the volcano as interest rose among people around the globe.

According to a BBC report, “Icelanders had been bracing themselves for an eruption for several weeks, after the island nation recorded more than 50,000 recent earthquakes.”

As many have turned up to witness it all live and authorities are trying to ensure visitors are safe, someone even tried to cook a classic breakfast menu consisting of eggs and bacon on the lava. A man named Eiríkur Hilmarsson took a frying pan and cracked some eggs and placed it on the lava floor to film it getting cooked on camera. He later shared the video on YouTube.

However, his cooking venture failed, as the flowing lava engulfed the pan. “This is my bacon. Better to be damaged. I was going to feed the boys after the walk and it just seems to be getting damaged. These were the only supplies, so there are only sandwiches and water for the rest,” Hilmarsson told RUV.

The eruption poses no immediate danger to people in Grindavik or to critical infrastructure, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), which classified the eruption as small.

A fissure 500 to 750 meters (547 to 820 yards) long opened at the eruption site, spewing lava fountains up to 100 meters (110 yards) high, Bjarki Friis of the meteorological office said.