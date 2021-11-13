Iceland takes a swipe at Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta in new tourism ad, introduces ‘Icelandverse’

Facebook Inc’s rebranding as Meta continues to trigger many jokes and memes online. And Iceland is the latest to jump on the bandwagon, mocking not only the company’s new name but also poking fun at its CEO Mark Zuckerberg for his many meme-worthy moments.

In a new marketing campaign for country’s tourism, business board called Inspired by Iceland posted a video featuring Zuckerberg’s Icelandic alter-ego, Zack Mossbergsson! The man featured in the parody video has not only donned the same black tee but also nailed Facebook founder’s speaking style.

Mocking Zuckerberg’s last month’s address, the presenter took a jibe at tech company’s VR-fueled metaverse dreams, welcoming all to enjoy real beauty in Icelandverse. “Today I want to talk about a revolutionary approach to connect our world without being super weird.”

“Some said it’s not possible. Some said it’s out of reach. To them, we say it’s already here. Seriously. Look, it’s right here,” the presenter points out the window to a breathtaking real view of snow-covered Icelandic mountains.

Watch the ad here:

However, the makes of the tourism ad didn’t stop at just firing potshots at Metaverse. They also spoofed a viral moment from 2020, when Zuckerberg was memed for his excessive use of sunscreen. With the presenter smearing blue mud all over his face in an apparent reference to it, instead of on an electric surfboard, the man was seen enjoying in country’s natural thermal pool.

While Icelandverse is welcoming back tourist, Meta is going all out on VR headsets not just for fun, but also business, as well as augmented reality (AR) glasses called Project Cambria.

While highlighting the country’s natural beauty, Mossbergsson goes on to show how you can view and experience and touch the beauty of the world, and hang out with people in real-life in the Icelandverse. Netizens loved the “brilliant advertising” and couldn’t stop lauding the creators.

Zuckerberg responded to the ad on Facebook by writing: “Amazing. I need to make a trip to Icelandverse soon. Glad you’re wearing sunscreen too.”