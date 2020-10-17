‘Visual metaphor for 2020’: Ice-resurfacing machine catches fire, video trends online

Photos and videos of the scary incident has taken social media by storm. (Source: @russbites/ Twitter)

Videos of an ice resurfacing machine catching fire at a community rink in upstate New York has left social media users in frenzy as ‘fire-and-ice’ became a reality.

The machine that was cleaning the ice at a hockey rink during an evening practice session suddenly caught fire. The incident happened before a youth hockey practice at Bill Gray’s Regional Iceplex in Brighton, New York, horrifying parents and children.

Rochester Fire Department’s Lt. Ryan Fleming who answered the distress call told a local daily no one was hurt, including the driver who steered the machine off the rink to the maintenance area despite it being on fire. There were a couple of youth hockey players in the rink at the time of the incident.

Watch the videos here:

A scary moment after my son’s practice tonight at @bgiceplex. Grateful everyone is safe! #rochesterny pic.twitter.com/SihYnTWhFR — Mary Prusak (@maryprusak) October 15, 2020

According to WHEC, a hose on the back of the machine started leaking hydraulic fluid, shortly before it caught fire.

Videos of the incident, captured by parents present at the rink, were posted on social media and have since gone viral, even sparking a meme-fest to sum up what it means to survive in 2020.

