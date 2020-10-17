scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 17, 2020
Bihar polls

‘Visual metaphor for 2020’: Ice-resurfacing machine catches fire, video trends online

Luckily, no one was hurt, including the driver who steered the machine off the rink to the maintenance area despite it being on fire.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 17, 2020 2:31:49 pm
ice rink fire, ny ice hockey rink fire, ice resurfacing machine fire, zomboni fire, viral news, indian expressPhotos and videos of the scary incident has taken social media by storm. (Source: @russbites/ Twitter)

Videos of an ice resurfacing machine catching fire at a community rink in upstate New York has left social media users in frenzy as ‘fire-and-ice’ became a reality.

The machine that was cleaning the ice at a hockey rink during an evening practice session suddenly caught fire. The incident happened before a youth hockey practice at Bill Gray’s Regional Iceplex in Brighton, New York, horrifying parents and children.

Rochester Fire Department’s Lt. Ryan Fleming who answered the distress call told a local daily no one was hurt, including the driver who steered the machine off the rink to the maintenance area despite it being on fire. There were a couple of youth hockey players in the rink at the time of the incident.

Watch the videos here:

According to WHEC, a hose on the back of the machine started leaking hydraulic fluid, shortly before it caught fire.

Videos of the incident, captured by parents present at the rink, were posted on social media and have since gone viral, even sparking a meme-fest to sum up what it means to survive in 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 17: Latest News

Advertisement