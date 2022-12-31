scorecardresearch
‘Ice flowers’ on a river in China leave netizens spellbound

Netizens cannot stop gushing over the amazing photograph.

ice flower on river in China, ice flower, Erik Solheim, norwegian diplomat, winter, ice flower on river, northeast China, indian expressThe breathtaking photograph shows "ice flowers" on the Songhua river in northeast China.

Former norweigian diplomat Erik Solheim, who often shares intriguing content online, has left internet users mesmerised with a photograph from China. The breathtaking photograph shows “ice flowers” on the Songhua river in northeast China.

As the sun shines bright, it glistens well on the waterbody. The rays reflect on the translucent flowers leaving viewers spellbound. “Wonderful! Ice flowers on Songhua River in northeast China,” Solheim captioned the photograph.

Netizens cannot stop gushing over the amazing photograph. A Twitter user commented, “Beautiful absolutely fantastic.” Another user wrote, “Really amazing.” A third user commented, “Wowwwww.”

As per China’s People’s Daily newspaper, the formation of ice flowers is dependent on weather conditions. They are usually formed on shrubs. The best time for the formation of ice flowers is during the morning of late autumn or early winter. The temperature plummets below the freezing point; however, the ground temperature does not dip as much, giving ample time for ice flower formation.

A devastating blizzard recently wreaked havoc in the US, leaving Niagara Falls frozen. The extreme weather provided a movie-like landscape view of the iconic waterfall and several people rushed to the spot to get a glimpse. Drone camera visuals show the waterfalls covered in white and ice slabs at the base, and heavy mist gave the falls a mythical appeal.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 14:31 IST
Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher visit Rishabh Pant at Dehradun hospital: 'All is good, we made them laugh'

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
