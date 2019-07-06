ICC’s ‘funny’ take on Mohammad Hafeez’s loopy full toss has cricket fans divided online

Toggle Menu
During the match at The Lord’s, Hafeez bowled a rare yet hilarious loopy full toss down the leg side to Bangladesh's all-rounder Soumya Sarkar.

While much of the spotlight during the World Cup 2019 has been on the action in the cricket field, the official Twitter handle of ICC has also garnered attention online, creating a buzz with its quirky posts and memes.

On Friday, as Pakistan bid adieu to the tournament after defeating Bangladesh by 92 runs, Pakistan spinner Mohammad Hafeez became the latest victim of mockery on social media after he bowled a loose ball in the third over in the game.

During the match at The Lord’s, Hafeez bowled a rare yet hilarious loopy full toss down the leg side to Bangladesh’s all-rounder Soumya Sarkar. The ball slipped from his hands and ended up flying high above the batsman’s head and it went even out of the camera frame.

Although Sarkar smacked the ball to the boundary, the delivery got everyone talking online. ICC posted a video showing the ball going out of the world into space! Yes, the ball passed a plane, the earth and even reached the Moon and then descended back again for the striker to hit the four. However, it was pasted with faces of Chris Gayle also laughing!

The hilarious poof video left many in splits and most Indian cricket fans mockingly said it was an Indian managing the ICC account, while a few tagged BCCI to say they forgot to change the account while sharing this.

However, Pakistani supporters were not thrilled and stressed that the ICC shouldn’t be partial. Many meme-markers also wanted to know who was the admin stealing their thunder away.

However, this was not the only one. With Pakistan needing an improbable feat to defeat Bangladesh to qualify for the semi-finals, ICC reminded them the same with a meme. Posting a Jim Carrey meme, the world cricket governing body wrote, “Pakistan need to keep Bangladesh to 7 or below to qualify for the #CWC19 semi-finals”.

