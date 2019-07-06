ICC’s ‘funny’ take on Mohammad Hafeez’s loopy full toss has cricket fans divided online

While much of the spotlight during the World Cup 2019 has been on the action in the cricket field, the official Twitter handle of ICC has also garnered attention online, creating a buzz with its quirky posts and memes.

Advertising

On Friday, as Pakistan bid adieu to the tournament after defeating Bangladesh by 92 runs, Pakistan spinner Mohammad Hafeez became the latest victim of mockery on social media after he bowled a loose ball in the third over in the game.

During the match at The Lord’s, Hafeez bowled a rare yet hilarious loopy full toss down the leg side to Bangladesh’s all-rounder Soumya Sarkar. The ball slipped from his hands and ended up flying high above the batsman’s head and it went even out of the camera frame.

Although Sarkar smacked the ball to the boundary, the delivery got everyone talking online. ICC posted a video showing the ball going out of the world into space! Yes, the ball passed a plane, the earth and even reached the Moon and then descended back again for the striker to hit the four. However, it was pasted with faces of Chris Gayle also laughing!

The hilarious poof video left many in splits and most Indian cricket fans mockingly said it was an Indian managing the ICC account, while a few tagged BCCI to say they forgot to change the account while sharing this.

Advertising

However, Pakistani supporters were not thrilled and stressed that the ICC shouldn’t be partial. Many meme-markers also wanted to know who was the admin stealing their thunder away.

ICC’s got no chill😂😂 https://t.co/4UT84kRczf — I N N E R V O I C E (@dvn_0708) July 6, 2019

ICC is making memes like Pakistani fans made for Imran Tahir. 😂 https://t.co/DBbDYqxIaP — Haider Abbas Jaffri 🇵🇰 (@HayderA313) July 6, 2019

Which indian is running this account. Itna bura humor sirf unka hai — Aamna (@Aamna_000) July 5, 2019

Indian Admin In Action Today 🤣🤣 — বাংলার ছেলে 🇧🇩 (@iSoumikSaheb) July 5, 2019

Hey, @BCCI , Pls Tweet from your own handle.😀😀👍 — Ashish Mishra 🇮🇳 (@Dear_AMishra) July 5, 2019

You should’ve added @ImranTahirSA running in space too 😂👌 — Ümesh (@Umemesh) July 5, 2019

Once upon a time ICC was a good mate and then… pic.twitter.com/X6rJj8YvFN — Khan (@being_Khan__) July 5, 2019

ICC ne apna account @SirJadeja Ko de rakha hai kya 😂😂

Bas karo yaar 😂😂 — Gaurav Kumar (@gauravalmora) July 5, 2019

Its act of rubbish by @ICC .You are an organization,you should encouraged the players not to discouraged them.I am very sad about this process that you have also done. https://t.co/IGqjcI0iMi — Mohammad Imran (@ImranPTI313) July 6, 2019

I’ll really enjoy this Video if its Shared by any Troll / Sarcastic Account. But its not ethical that you make fun holding such office.

Shame on SOCIAL TEAM OF @ICC https://t.co/Nqbd6fhKCn — MOHSIN WAHID 🇵🇰 (@IamMohsinwahid) July 6, 2019

This action shows ICC is Not manageing The fare Cricket….. #ICC_Gamnling https://t.co/O25T9Pnnw2 — arslan_mj (@Arslan_5002) July 6, 2019

We live in a time where mocking people is considered an art. Shame on ICC for trolling professionalism. https://t.co/AB28INWLsO — Mashhood Jeelani (@MashhoodJeelani) July 6, 2019

So, not only ICC’s board is influenced by India but their pathetic sense of humour is as well — Rehan (@Haraam_bae) July 5, 2019

At least ICC should not act this unprofessionally, this shows how much ICC is influenced in hate. — Asad Malik 🇵🇰 (@AsadRizwanMalik) July 5, 2019

This is not Int’l cricket council but indian cricket council — /-\• $• /-\F®D! 🇵🇰💞 (@eastwood_afridi) July 5, 2019

However, this was not the only one. With Pakistan needing an improbable feat to defeat Bangladesh to qualify for the semi-finals, ICC reminded them the same with a meme. Posting a Jim Carrey meme, the world cricket governing body wrote, “Pakistan need to keep Bangladesh to 7 or below to qualify for the #CWC19 semi-finals”.