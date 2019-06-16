India vs Pakistan, reactions LIVE: Social media on the biggest World Cup match yet

The heavy cloud over Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket stadium have not dampened the spirits of fans online, with #IndiaVsPakistan being one of the biggest trend ahead of Sunday’s World Cup clash.
Though the buildup to the game was marred by cringe-worthy, jingoistic ads from both sides of the border — fans seem to have been united in praying for a dry spell.
The ICC World Cup 2019 has already seen a series of washouts owing to heavy rainfall in the United Kingdom. India’s previous fixture against New Zealand on Thursday was also abandoned and the teams shared points.
As the threat of rain continues to dominate conversations both online and offline, social media is buzzing with jokes, memes and predictions on who will win the match. We will be tracking most of them to bring you the lighter side of age-old rivalry.
Is Chris Gayle the ultimate fan of the match?
The frenzy surrounding the India vs Pakistan match has gripped all. And it seems West Indies player Chris Gayle too can't keep calm. Ahead of the match, the star player donned a special blazer setting the mode for the thrilling duel.
The white jacket adorned with flag colours of both nations caught the eyes of fans and they couldn't be happier.
"Yup! I’m rocking my India 🇮🇳 Pakistan 🇵🇰 Suit, all love and respect!😉 ✌🏿... I really love it and this will be one of my outfit at my birthday party September 20th 😁...its lit 🔥 👌🏿🕺🏾" the Carribean star wrote online flaunting his custom-made jacket.
Of course, fans interpreted it in their own way. Nonetheless, his 'India-Pakistan jacket' is going viral. Some turned it into a meme as well.
Ahead of India vs Pakistan at World Cup, fans of both nations upset by jingoistic ads
The India vs Pakistan match at the World Cup 2019 on June 16 is one of the biggest games of the year, and one of the most anticipated given the two teams don’t play each other outside of ICC tournaments any more. But ahead of the clash fans from both nations seem to be at loggerhead over controversial ads produced in India and Pakistan to promote the match.
Indians on social media were irked after a Pakistani channel came up with an advertisement that spoofed the interrogation of Indian Air force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.
On the other hand, Star Sports India’s ad for the match is an extension to their erstwhile Mauka Mauka franchise and it has also riled many people online. As the match coincided with Father’s Day this year, the ad referred to Pakistan and Bangladesh as India’s children with a tagline, “Baap, Baap Hota Hai”.
People on both sides slammed the insensitive ads and urged the match should be treated just like a match and not war. Read more here
Cloud over India vs Pakistan tie, it is raining memes online
India’s match against Pakistan is one of the most awaited fixture in the ICC World Cup 2019. However, the weather in Manchester, the venue for the clash, is a cause of worry for fans on both sides of the border. The latest weather forecast has warned there might be a significant amount of rain before the toss. With the looming threat of another washout, eager fans are praying it doesn’t rain in Manchester for the big game.
From underwater cricket to Priyanka Chopra iconic trench coat, people have come up with quirky solutions so that the match is not abandoned. Read more here
Dhoop! Never have fans prayed for sun more during summer
Remember Hrithik Roshan's hit film Koi Mil Gaya? Well, it seems every Indian and Pakistani fan is now channelising Jadoo and urging for some sunshine. While most in the subcontinent are reeling under the rising temperature and scorching heat, yet, people from both nations have joined their forces praying to the Sun God to shine some light in Manchester.
Never before as the people prayed so hard for the Sun in the summer!
And it's not just silent prayers to the almighty. Priests in various parts organised hawan and aarti for a good game, not hindered by the weather.
All eyes on this one!
As the stage is all set for the biggest match in the ICC World Cup 2019, ICC released another painting, this time featuring not just Virat Kohli but also Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed. Wishing both the captains all the best ahead of the high-tension match, the cricket governing body said, "All eyes on this one."
But as rains have been a spoilsport during the mega sporting events, fans didn't quite agree and used this opportunity to troll the ICC again for selecting the venues without taking weather into account. Fans begged to differ about the attention and said, all eyes are not on the squad and captains but on the sky, watching to see if it will rain.