India vs Pakistan, reactions LIVE: Social media on the biggest World Cup match yet

The heavy cloud over Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket stadium have not dampened the spirits of fans online, with #IndiaVsPakistan being one of the biggest trend ahead of Sunday’s World Cup clash.

Though the buildup to the game was marred by cringe-worthy, jingoistic ads from both sides of the border — fans seem to have been united in praying for a dry spell.

The ICC World Cup 2019 has already seen a series of washouts owing to heavy rainfall in the United Kingdom. India’s previous fixture against New Zealand on Thursday was also abandoned and the teams shared points.

As the threat of rain continues to dominate conversations both online and offline, social media is buzzing with jokes, memes and predictions on who will win the match. We will be tracking most of them to bring you the lighter side of age-old rivalry.