ICC World Cup 2019: Fans come up with jokes about this photo of team captains

Fans were more than just excited by an official photo of all teams' captains, and many took to Twitter to decode what each captain's body language and pose in the photo meant. 

Their body language in the photo got everyone talking online.

With just a week left for the ICC World Cup 2019, an official photo of all the teams’ captains was shared online and it went viral. The official handle of the tournament shared a photo of all the 10 captains along with the trophy. But fans were more than just excited, and many took to Twitter to decode what each captain’s body language and pose in the photo meant.

The ten captains – Virat Kohli (India), Eoin Morgan (England), Sarfraz Ahmed (Pakistan), Mashrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh), Aaron Finch (Australia), Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Jason Holder (West Indies) and Gulbadin Naib (Afghanistan) – gathered to address a joint press conference in London. At the event, they all posed for an official photo.

While some were seated on a couch, others were seen standing by a wall. Some players were more relaxed than others. While some drew parallels with the proximity of the cup to winning it, others found their postures related to various situations. Many turned the picture into a meme and came up with jokes.

