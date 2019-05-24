ICC World Cup 2019: Fans come up with jokes about this photo of team captains

With just a week left for the ICC World Cup 2019, an official photo of all the teams’ captains was shared online and it went viral. The official handle of the tournament shared a photo of all the 10 captains along with the trophy. But fans were more than just excited, and many took to Twitter to decode what each captain’s body language and pose in the photo meant.

The ten captains – Virat Kohli (India), Eoin Morgan (England), Sarfraz Ahmed (Pakistan), Mashrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh), Aaron Finch (Australia), Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Jason Holder (West Indies) and Gulbadin Naib (Afghanistan) – gathered to address a joint press conference in London. At the event, they all posed for an official photo.

While some were seated on a couch, others were seen standing by a wall. Some players were more relaxed than others. While some drew parallels with the proximity of the cup to winning it, others found their postures related to various situations. Many turned the picture into a meme and came up with jokes.

Seat Kam pad rhi to BJP se le lo 😂😂 https://t.co/71x0mvCsOU — Ashish Gaurav (@imashi11) May 24, 2019

Badger nice work mate but you could’ve lent Virat your socks 🤔😂@julianfinney https://t.co/hX04kkZbm5 — Ryan Pierse (@RyanPierse) May 24, 2019

Sarfaraz took his mum’s “tameez se betho” really serious. https://t.co/34wK7Y4ACD — Sara 🌸 (@saradotdotdot) May 24, 2019

Enjoy Virat manspreading to enfold the world cup trophy between his noble thighs. https://t.co/8pchhyz7MO — Jonathan Green (@GreenJ) May 24, 2019

Virat Kohli’s sitting style: When you sit in front of your friends in a cafe.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s sitting style: When you sit in front of your parents and relatives at a gathering.😁#CWC19Captain #CWC19 #SarfarazAhmed #ViratKohli https://t.co/m6DtaTHc1G — M. Ahmed Khalid (@M_AhmedKhalid) May 24, 2019

Android apps in my phone be like https://t.co/yYMkDSSLaA — Srijith Balakrishnan (@srijith_bala) May 24, 2019

That shareef bacha in the family surrounded by the naughty ones! https://t.co/f6HEvwGaeP — ibnet. (@ajeeb_banda) May 24, 2019

England captain be like: Sofa mera hai, mein sofe ke upar baithega. 😏 #CricketWorldCup2019 https://t.co/QVCekM3ooV — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 24, 2019

I’m Virat Kohli King of the Seven kingdoms,Kane Williamson is my hand.Welcome to kings landing #GOT Game of Trophy https://t.co/L4tvKl7ZAg — Kane (@qadarkhan) May 23, 2019

Sabse paas Virat ke hai trophy, ghar aaega world cup. 🤣😍 pic.twitter.com/ODldJYouCp — Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) May 23, 2019

The only reason Kohli is sitting in such an attitude cos he knows it’s not an IPL trophy. https://t.co/762ksDX1BS — Iron Mann (@Humor_Donor) May 23, 2019

Tag yourself in this pic. I’m Kane Williamson’s weird outsider pose trying to get close and be like the others but failing. pic.twitter.com/2F7pQilKLj — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) May 23, 2019