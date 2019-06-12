Toggle Menu
‘Rain will qualify for semis’: The best memes on rain disrupting the Cricket World Cup

Cricket buffs have been sharing memes online to troll ICC for the rain-hit World Cup 2019.

For cricket buffs around the world, the frenzy of the World Cup has been marred by rains and they are not happy about it. Three matches have already been washed out, the latest being the Sri Lanka-Bangladesh clash on Tuesday that was called off without a ball being bowled, and the voices asking for a reserve day for matches are only getting stronger.

Many fans wondered on social media why the weather was not taken into account before planning the mega tournament. While some wondered what happened to the ‘good old English summer’, some shared alternate destinations that can host the ongoing event.

Many took to social media to slam the ICC and shared memes trolling cricket’s governing body. While a few concluded that rain is likely to win the World Cup this year, others suggested the trophy must be remodelled with an umbrella on top!

Here are some of the funniest memes on the topic:

ICC’s CEO Dave Richardson gave a detailed statement where he explained the complexities of squeezing in reserve days for a long-drawn 10 team tournament that has a round robin league format.

“Reserve day would impact pitch preparation, team recovery and travel days, accommodation and venue availability, tournament staffing, volunteer and match officials availability, broadcast logistics and very importantly the spectators who in some instances have travelled hours to be at the game. There is also no guarantee that the reserve day would be free from rain either,” he said.

