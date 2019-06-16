ICC World Cup 2019: Cloud over India vs Pakistan tie, it is raining memes online

India’s match against Pakistan is one of the most awaited fixture in the ICC World Cup 2019. However, the weather in Manchester, the venue for the clash, is a cause of worry for fans on both sides of the border. The latest weather forecast has warned there might be a significant amount of rain before the toss. With the looming threat of another washout, eager fans are praying it doesn’t rain in Manchester for the big game.
From underwater cricket to Priyanka Chopra iconic trench coat, people have come up with quirky solutions so that the match is not abandoned.
#IndiaVsPakistan
Rain will win the match 🏆 pic.twitter.com/wfuBDDossu
— Z o n e 🔥 (@creationxzone) June 16, 2019
The only solution available today.🤣🤣#IndiaVsPakistan #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/lNG1ihx90C
— Snjnajn (@_mkit) June 16, 2019
#IndiaVsPakistan
*Rain predicted*
England cricket grounds to ICC: pic.twitter.com/SwvfhtteyO
— Jagriti Gambhir (@iamjagriti_) June 16, 2019
Me after i google **manchester weather** for 37467324th time and find out 50% chances of rain:#INDVPAK pic.twitter.com/3PS2rm2kEr
— Ahmed (@AhmedGohar96) June 15, 2019
Indians on 16th June be like. #INDvPAK #ICCWorldCup2019
What do you say to the god of rain pic.twitter.com/fFlALSWbmt
— Cricket panditt (@seee774) June 15, 2019
Everyone – lag raha hai #INDvPAK match bhaut interesting hone wala hai
Rain – pic.twitter.com/wtf4B3gsFx
— Bakchod nath (@bakchod_nath) June 15, 2019
If rain not stopped
Maybe tomorrow India v/s Pakistan match will be like this..😂#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/suJnnYijbN
— Bharat ka nagrik sandy (@jugadubhyia793) June 15, 2019
Weather Dept: Slight possibility of rain during the #IndiaVsPakistan match
Me: pic.twitter.com/7VYPfxypse
— Notsofunnybones (@Toofani_Rupani) June 15, 2019
Only Anjali can pray & make sure it doesn’t rain tomorrow #IndiaVsPakistan #WorldCup2019
Cc @sanasaeed17 pic.twitter.com/xDAbRKwV08
— Tamanna Wahi (@tamannaW) June 15, 2019
Somebody: its gonna rain today in manchest……
Me : pic.twitter.com/beJPolLcuH
— Kartik Sunkad (@appukartiks) June 15, 2019
#IndiaVsPakistan@Icc
After Rain Icc preparing the field for its suitable use !😂😂😜😂 pic.twitter.com/QECwMAdnAc
— Pratyush Pushpam (@PratyushPushpa2) June 15, 2019
#CWC19 match abandoned due to Rain..#WashoutWorldCup #INDvPAK #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/0LW8R3x3Yw
— MumBaekar.. (@katamulgi) June 15, 2019
Cricket Teams to ICC after seeing matches being cancelled due to rain in a WORLD CUP! 🤦♂️#IndiaVsPakistan #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/XkwnISsiTQ
— kreative_kartik.__ 🇮🇳 (@kartikeyapareek) June 15, 2019