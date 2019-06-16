ICC World Cup 2019: Cloud over India vs Pakistan tie, it is raining memes online

Toggle Menu
Fans are sharing memes and GIFs to express where thoughts on rains. From underwater cricket to Priyanka Chopra iconic trench coat, people have come up with quirky solutions so that the match is not abandoned.

Ahead of high-tension India vs Pakistan match, fans are sharing memes praying for good weather in Manchester.

India’s match against Pakistan is one of the most awaited fixture in the ICC World Cup 2019. However, the weather in Manchester, the venue for the clash, is a cause of worry for fans on both sides of the border. The latest weather forecast has warned there might be a significant amount of rain before the toss.  With the looming threat of another washout, eager fans are praying it doesn’t rain in Manchester for the big game.

From underwater cricket to Priyanka Chopra iconic trench coat, people have come up with quirky solutions so that the match is not abandoned.

