ICC World Cup 2019: Cloud over India vs Pakistan tie, it is raining memes online

India’s match against Pakistan is one of the most awaited fixture in the ICC World Cup 2019. However, the weather in Manchester, the venue for the clash, is a cause of worry for fans on both sides of the border. The latest weather forecast has warned there might be a significant amount of rain before the toss. With the looming threat of another washout, eager fans are praying it doesn’t rain in Manchester for the big game.

From underwater cricket to Priyanka Chopra iconic trench coat, people have come up with quirky solutions so that the match is not abandoned.

Rain will win the match 🏆 pic.twitter.com/wfuBDDossu — Z o n e 🔥 (@creationxzone) June 16, 2019

Me after i google **manchester weather** for 37467324th time and find out 50% chances of rain:#INDVPAK pic.twitter.com/3PS2rm2kEr — Ahmed (@AhmedGohar96) June 15, 2019

Indians on 16th June be like. #INDvPAK #ICCWorldCup2019

What do you say to the god of rain pic.twitter.com/fFlALSWbmt — Cricket panditt (@seee774) June 15, 2019

Everyone – lag raha hai #INDvPAK match bhaut interesting hone wala hai Rain – pic.twitter.com/wtf4B3gsFx — Bakchod nath (@bakchod_nath) June 15, 2019

If rain not stopped

Maybe tomorrow India v/s Pakistan match will be like this..😂#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/suJnnYijbN — Bharat ka nagrik sandy (@jugadubhyia793) June 15, 2019

Weather Dept: Slight possibility of rain during the #IndiaVsPakistan match Me: pic.twitter.com/7VYPfxypse — Notsofunnybones (@Toofani_Rupani) June 15, 2019

#IndiaVsPakistan@Icc

After Rain Icc preparing the field for its suitable use !😂😂😜😂 pic.twitter.com/QECwMAdnAc — Pratyush Pushpam (@PratyushPushpa2) June 15, 2019