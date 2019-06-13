Toggle Menu
ICC World Cup 2019: The best reactions on social media after Australia defeated Pakistan

As memes related to the game flooded Twitter after Pakistan's loss, Indian fans jumped in to take a jibe at the neighbouring nation's team and shared memes about their next game against India

It’s raining memes online after Pakistan fails to win their fourth World Cup match.

In the latest match between Pakistan and Australia at the ICC World Cup 2019, the defending champions won by 41 runs in their fourth match. Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia. And although Australia seemed headed for a mammoth total as they were 223/2 in the 34th over, Mohammad Amir’s sensational spell changed the game for Pakistan increasing fans’ hopes of a win. However, some clinical bowling by Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins resulted in the side collapsing as they chased a big total of 308.

With Pakistan now having won just one match in the tournament so far, fans were upset about the team’s performance and took to social media to vent their anger. However, there was some joy over Amir’s brilliant 5-wicket haul and Wahab Riaz’s quickfire 45.

And as memes related to the game flooded Twitter after Pakistan’s loss, Indian fans jumped in and shared memes about their next game against India:

