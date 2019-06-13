ICC World Cup 2019: The best reactions on social media after Australia defeated Pakistan

In the latest match between Pakistan and Australia at the ICC World Cup 2019, the defending champions won by 41 runs in their fourth match. Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia. And although Australia seemed headed for a mammoth total as they were 223/2 in the 34th over, Mohammad Amir’s sensational spell changed the game for Pakistan increasing fans’ hopes of a win. However, some clinical bowling by Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins resulted in the side collapsing as they chased a big total of 308.

With Pakistan now having won just one match in the tournament so far, fans were upset about the team’s performance and took to social media to vent their anger. However, there was some joy over Amir’s brilliant 5-wicket haul and Wahab Riaz’s quickfire 45.

And as memes related to the game flooded Twitter after Pakistan’s loss, Indian fans jumped in and shared memes about their next game against India:

1. Pak fans when Amir took 5 wkts

2. Pak fans after end of mtch #AUSvPAK #CWC2019 pic.twitter.com/dLRQxykzw0 — iam@subhkool (@dazzler_hike) June 12, 2019

Full Match Summery

1st Half 2nd Half #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/Fwn7xY1XO8 — S.A.L.A.D (Jamuna’s and Aiman’s Day 🎊) (@99ShadesofSalar) June 12, 2019

Pic 1 : Pakistani Fans during 1st Inning.

Pic 2 : Pakistani Fans during 2nd Inning.#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/OHhKGxr9vl — Umar 🇵🇰 (@TheUmarHussain) June 12, 2019

#AUSvPAK

Pak supporters while

1st inning 2nd inning pic.twitter.com/h26lvsZ6ne — Vshal (@ReelSloth) June 12, 2019

Sarfaraz Ahmed batting in last overs with Hassan, Wahab,Amir and Shaheen be like:#AUSvPAK #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/LaiXvjhAam — Usman 🇵🇰 (@Usman_account) June 12, 2019

#AUSvPAK After Last Ball Single by Sarfaraz

Coach – pic.twitter.com/uoeJXyuUEi — Shazz (@shah5981) June 12, 2019

When Sarfaraz took the single on the last ball #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/D9KLxMcuof — The Guy (@TheGuy48272181) June 12, 2019

#AUSvPAK

Sarfaraz on realising next match is against India pic.twitter.com/WgU4Ovn1Fs — Siddharth Aggarwal (@iamsidagg) June 12, 2019

When Pakistanis realise after losing against Australia they have to now face India 4 days later 😂😭🤣 #CWC19 #INDvPAK #PAKvAUS #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/QF1qREbTCh — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) June 12, 2019

When you realize next match is with India and they will not even give you any Mauka… #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/6jMXDLNXGU — blinkorshrink (@Blinkorshrink) June 12, 2019