Cricket fans love ICC’s version of vibing cat meme, featuring Jemimah Rodrigues

People on the internet loved cricketers vibing with the cat to the popular music.

The vibing cat meme, which shows a cat dancing to the beats of a man playing a drum, has been one of the most popular memes of the year. While its been around a while now, the International Cricket Council’s use of the meme is getting a lot of praise on social media from the sport’s fans.

The ICC’s 45-second video features the visual of the dancing cat superimposed on clips of cricketers dancing. Not surprisingly, most of the clips feature cricketers from the West Indies like Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo.

India is represented by Jemimah Rodrigues, whose performance with an off-duty security staff member had made waves on the internet earlier this year. However, some Indian cricket fans were disappointed that it didn’t feature Virat Kohli showing off his dance moves.

The popular meme took social media by storm first in October when someone morphed a white cat that seems to be dancing to the music of blind Turkish street musician Bilal Göregen. In the original video, Göregen is seen performing the Ievan Polka, a popular 1930 Finnish song. Although the video of him singing was originally shot in 2019, the morphed video went viral and brought Göregen fame on the internet only this year.

The meme has since been used in various ways and here are some of the most popular adaptations:

The street artist recently came up with a version of Bollywood classic song Kaliyon Ka Chaman.

