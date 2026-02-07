ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pink-toned Google Doodle kicks off global cricket tournament in India

Google Doodle Games: As the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 gets underway on Saturday, February 7, Google has marked the occasion with a special Doodle celebrating one of the most anticipated cricket events of the year. The tournament is being jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Google’s animated Doodle introduces the World Cup with a vibrant pink-toned design. The animation features blinging letters ‘G’ and ‘E’, while a green bat cleverly replaces the letter ‘L’ and a cricket ball stands in for the ‘O’, creating a subtle 3D effect. The final ‘E’ appears to be holding a drum, a nod to Sri Lankan fan culture and stadium celebrations.