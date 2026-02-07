ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pink-toned Google Doodle kicks off global cricket tournament in India

Google Doodle Games: As the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 gets underway on Saturday, February 7, Google has marked the occasion with a special Doodle celebrating one of the most anticipated cricket events of the year. The tournament is being jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
Google’s animated Doodle introduces the World Cup with a vibrant pink-toned design. The animation features blinging letters ‘G’ and ‘E’, while a green bat cleverly replaces the letter ‘L’ and a cricket ball stands in for the ‘O’, creating a subtle 3D effect. The final ‘E’ appears to be holding a drum, a nod to Sri Lankan fan culture and stadium celebrations.
Clicking on the Doodle takes users to the full tournament schedule, which includes 55 matches and a group-stage layout split into Groups A, B, C and D. The interactive design is being seen as a digital salute by Google to the teams and countries taking part in the tournament.
This year’s T20 World Cup features 20 teams competing across eight prominent venues in the two countries. The competition begins with a packed opening day. Pakistan take on the Netherlands in the first match at 11 am (IST) in Colombo, followed by West Indies vs Scotland at 3 pm. Hosts India will then face the USA in the evening clash scheduled for 7 pm.
The final is scheduled for March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This marks the 10th edition of the shortest-format global cricket tournament.
Ahead of the cricketing action, the opening ceremony will be held at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium from 6 pm. The event promises a high-energy musical showcase featuring rapper Badshah, actor-performer Nora Fatehi, neo-classical sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, and renowned percussionist Sivamani, setting the stage for India’s opening match against the USA.
India enter the tournament as defending champions, having lifted the title in 2024 under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, and will be looking to repeat that success on home soil.
