Brawl breaks out inside flight after two men refuse to wear masks, both arrested

The argument began when the men were asked to wear masks but they refused. (Source: michighclub/ Instagram) The argument began when the men were asked to wear masks but they refused. (Source: michighclub/ Instagram)

A brawl recently broke out in an aircraft after two men refused to listen to their fellow passengers who asked them to wear a mask, and footage of the in-flight chaos is now being widely shared on social media.

The tussle took place on a KLM flight from Amsterdam to Ibiza when two British passengers refused to wear masks.

“Two unruly passengers refused to wear their face masks, and they were bothering their fellow passengers physically and verbally,” a spokesperson for the airline told The Independent.

According to the report, the passengers were arrested by Spanish Police once the flight landed in Ibiza.

The video shows two shirtless men throwing punches before being physically restrained by others passengers on the floor of the plane.

The Instagram account which first posted the video, claimed that the unruly passengers had been drinking alcohol and “their behaviour towards other passengers was hostile”. Once on the floor, the other passengers again the two men if they would wear masks, but they continued to insist that they wouldn’t.

In another video, a cabin crew member’s voice is heard saying that the police has been informed and they will be there to arrest the offenders. The cabin crew member was also heard asking other passengers to remain calm.

According to fr24news, facemasks are compulsory on all KLM flights presently due to the pandemic.

