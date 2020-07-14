scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
COVID19

Ian McKellen reads out Shakespeare’s Sonnet 81 for Patrick Stewart’s 80th birthday

Patrick Stewart has managed to stay connected with his fans on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic with his poetry reading sessions that are released with the hashtag #ASonnetADay.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 14, 2020 5:09:41 pm
In the occasion of Patrick Stewart’s 80th birthday, Ian McKellen took over his poem reading session on Monday and read out Shakespeare’s Sonnet 81 for him through a video.

Hollywood actor Sir Ian McKellen paid tribute to his X-Men co-star and friend Sir Patrick Stewart on his 80th birthday by reading out one of Shakespeare’s sonnets.

Stewart has managed to stay connected with his fans on social media since the pandemic began with his poetry reading sessions which are released with the hashtag #ASonnetADay.

To mark Stewart’s 80th birthday, McKellen took over the poetry reading session on Monday and read out Shakespeare’s Sonnet 81.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Stewart wrote,” Sunny and my team took over for my birthday and arranged this gift for today’s reading: Sonnet 81 by @IanMcKellen. Thank you, dear Ian. #ASonnetADay”.

“A very happy birthday dear Patrick. Lots of love, Ian,” said McKellen, while concluding the reading session.

Watch the video here:

Many wished Stewart a happy birthday in the comments, while others praised McKellen for the sweet gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Stewart began the poetry reading sessions in March after lockdowns were announced in multiple nations to slow the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. The celebrated stage, television and film actor has so far read 80 of Shakespeare’s sonnets and has said he intends to read all 154.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 14: Latest News

Advertisement