‘I was shaking like a leaf’: Meteorite crashes through woman’s roof, lands next to her

In a bizarre incident, a woman in Canada was woken up by a meteorite that crashed through her roof and landed right next to her on her bed. The picture of the meteorite as well as the roof has gone viral on social media.

In an interview with CBC News, Ruth Hamilton shared how she woke up to a bang and spotted the big rock on the pillow lying next to her. “The next thing was just a huge explosion and debris all over my face,” Hamilton told the news website. “I jumped out of bed and turned on the lights. I didn’t know what else to do, so I called 911,” she added.

“The operator was asking me all kinds of questions and at that point, I rolled back one of the two pillows I’d been sleeping on and in between them there was the meteorite,” she said.

According to the news website, the charcoal grey-coloured rock was reportedly the size of a melon and had fallen from space, crashing into Hamilton’s roof and falling on her bed, inches away from her.

“I was shaking like a leaf,” she told the news website. “You’re sound asleep, safe, you think, in your bed, and you can get taken out by a meteorite, apparently,” she said.

However, Hamilton was unaware that the rock that had fallen in her house was a meteorite. It was only after the rock was investigated by experts at The University of Western Ontario that confirmed that the rock was indeed from space, the news report stated.

“It’s certainly a meteorite,” Peter Brown, a professor at the university told the news website. “Everything about the story was consistent with a meteorite fall and the fact that this bright fireball had occurred basically right at the same time made it a pretty overwhelming case.”

Hamilton will now be sending the rock to Brown and his team, who hope to identify the type of meteorite, the report stated.