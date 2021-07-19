scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 19, 2021
Must Read

‘I was kind of prepared’: 8 year’s response to DC shootout is heartbreaking

Three people were injured in a shooting outside the Nationals Park in Washington DC, during a home game against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 19, 2021 4:57:35 pm
Washington baseball stadium, Four shot in US, Four shot near US baseball stadium Four shot Washington baseball stadium, US news, World news, Indian ExpressNunn was sitting at the third baseline with her sibling and parents when she heard the shots outside the stadium gate.

The shootout outside the Nationals Park stadium in Washington DC didn’t come as such a shock to eight-year-old Faris Nunn, who has already witnessed a similar incident before. Gunfire was exchanged between people in two cars, and three people were injured. Nunn’s response has left many troubled as she says that she was ‘prepared’ for it.

Nunn, who was sitting at the third baseline with her sibling and parents, heard the shots outside the stadium gate, but was unaware of what was happening. “I saw people looking that way. And I didn’t know what was going on until I heard someone say get out, so I just started going under the seat,” Nunn told WUSA9.

However, when she was asked what she was feeling after the incident, she said that this was not the first time she had witnessed such an event. “It was my second shooting. So I was kind of prepared … because I always am expecting something to happen,” she said in a video, which has now gone viral on social media.

Nunn’s mother, Lora told the news website that a man was shot dead outside their Northeast D.C. recreation centre in November while the family was at a toddler playgroup.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Sober reminder of what far too many kids in DC face daily,” tweeted WUSA9 journalist Jess Arnold while sharing the clip, which has now garnered over one million views. “When I asked this 8-year-old girl – who was with her family at last night’s game – how she felt when they heard shots, she said, ‘It was my second shooting, so I was kind of prepared.’ This should not be normal,” she added.

Arnold’s opinion was seconded by netizens who felt that it was cruel that children are compelled to accept such violent incidents as part of their normal lives.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 19: Latest News

Advertisement