Wednesday, October 17, 2018
‘I wanted to take the power back’: Lady Gaga reveals why she wore an oversized pantsuit

For Gaga, who is known for wearing extravagant outfits at events, a pantsuit did not seem fit. But there is a strong reason behind her decision.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 17, 2018 7:42:43 pm

lady gaga, lady gaga elle event, lady gaga oversixed pantsuit, lady gaga viral video, lady gaga speech, elle event For Lady Gaga, who is known for wearing extravagant outfits at events, a pantsuit did not seem fit. (Source: AP/Reuters)

Singer Lady Gaga created quite a buzz when she wore an oversized pantsuit and posed for pictures at the Elle Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration. Revealing the reason behind her choice of outfit, Gaga, during her acceptance speech, said: “I tried on dress after dress today getting ready for this event, one tight corset after another, one heel after another, a diamond, a feather, thousands of beaded fabrics and the most beautiful silks in the world.  To be honest, I felt sick to my stomach.”

For Gaga, who is known for wearing extravagant outfits at events, a pantsuit did not seem fit. Many people wondered why the singer had chosen to don a suit by Marc Jacobs? However, the American singer picked the outfit to make a point. In her acceptance speech, Gaga spoke about her mental health struggles as well her the sexual assault she went through and, in her perspective, wearing the suit was a way to “take the power back.”

Watch the video here:

Gaga’s speech left many inspired on social media. New York Times journalists shared Kyle Buchanan transcribed her speech and shared it on social media for everyone to read.

