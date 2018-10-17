‘I wanted to take the power back’: Lady Gaga reveals why she wore an oversized pantsuit

For Lady Gaga, who is known for wearing extravagant outfits at events, a pantsuit did not seem fit. (Source: AP/Reuters)

Singer Lady Gaga created quite a buzz when she wore an oversized pantsuit and posed for pictures at the Elle Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration. Revealing the reason behind her choice of outfit, Gaga, during her acceptance speech, said: “I tried on dress after dress today getting ready for this event, one tight corset after another, one heel after another, a diamond, a feather, thousands of beaded fabrics and the most beautiful silks in the world. To be honest, I felt sick to my stomach.”

For Gaga, who is known for wearing extravagant outfits at events, a pantsuit did not seem fit. Many people wondered why the singer had chosen to don a suit by Marc Jacobs? However, the American singer picked the outfit to make a point. In her acceptance speech, Gaga spoke about her mental health struggles as well her the sexual assault she went through and, in her perspective, wearing the suit was a way to “take the power back.”

Watch the video here:

Gaga’s speech left many inspired on social media. New York Times journalists shared Kyle Buchanan transcribed her speech and shared it on social media for everyone to read.

Why did Lady Gaga wear this menswear-inspired look to the Elle Women in Film Awards last night? I transcribed her pretty stunning speech about it. pic.twitter.com/TfgKelbuOd — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 16, 2018

lady gaga on why she wore this suit to elle’s 25th annual women in hollywood. Amazing speech, amazing woman. 💙 pic.twitter.com/0QK67LZRxE — ღ Ems ღ (@Emilia555) October 16, 2018

“As a woman who was conditioned at a very young age to listen to what men told me to do, I decided today I wanted to take the power back. Today I wear the pants”-@ladygaga speaks on sexual abuse at ‘ELLE’s Women In Hollywood Awards’ pic.twitter.com/JQeG6WEsJg — Giuseppe Anthony (@ItalianMonster8) October 17, 2018

I love you, @ladygaga. So glad there is you. https://t.co/Y1cPDGPRxq — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 16, 2018

What a woman ❤️ https://t.co/iv3MlOTBQ1 — mairéad hughes (@maireadhugs) October 17, 2018

Forever obsessed with this strong & beautiful woman. https://t.co/2cMak2vuBl — Alex Goodson (@itsallgooodson) October 17, 2018

Lady Gaga on refusing to wear a gown during a red-carpet event: “In this suit, I felt like me today. In this suit, I felt the truth of who I am well up in my gut… I decided today I wanted to take the power back. Today I wear the pants.” https://t.co/we2pC8FmIM — Pepe the Turtle (@thadadooronronn) October 17, 2018

