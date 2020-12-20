‘I vaccinated Santa myself’: Anthony Fauci assures kids on receiving Christmas gifts

“I took care of that for you. Because I was worried that you’d all be upset," Fauci said. (Source: @DrLeanaWen/Twitter)

With Christmas just days away, children around the world are eagerly waiting for Santa Claus to deliver their presents even though many have expressed apprehensions if the pandemic would play spoilsport. However, Dr Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease official in the United States, has assured children that the gifts would be delivered as he he personally vaccinated Santa.

“I took care of that for you. Because I was worried that you’d all be upset,” Fauci said in an interview with CNN while responding to a little boy’s question about Santa.

“So what I did a little while ago, I took a trip up there to the North Pole. I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go. He can come down the chimney. He can leave the presents, he can leave, and you have nothing to worry about. Santa Claus is good to go,” Fauci said.

Watch the video here:

Best question & answer on #CNNSesameStreet. Thank you, Dr. Fauci! We will help you to spread the word about Santa. 🎅🎄 pic.twitter.com/rae5j2OG70 — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) December 19, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on the microblogging website and prompted several reactions among netizens, with many left pleased with Fauci’s response. The development comes as the US experiences a surge in Covid-19 cases, with the country recording nearly 2 lakh infections daily.

Is there anything this man can’t do? Insuring the Christmas season for a 6 year old, that’s a Super Power — Toni DiOrio (@TLdiorio) December 19, 2020

I am in love with this and hope that parents share this with their kids. Happy holidays all! We will get through this! — LuLaLearn (@LuLaLearn) December 20, 2020

I’m not crying, you are! ♥️ — Amie Clark (@AmieClarkBSW) December 19, 2020

This one broke my heart! I hope in this economy Santa is able to visit all babies — DTims (@DTims8) December 19, 2020

He is the best! I love that! And the smile on Sanjay’s face! Happy! — Brookesbca (@brookesbca) December 20, 2020

I’m not crying. What a wonderful day to start any day with this. Just 💛 Dr. Fauci. — V McCoy (@V_McCoy) December 19, 2020

