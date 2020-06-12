‘I Take Responsibility’ campaign by Hollywood celebrities faces criticism on social media

The video, which was produced in black and white, had the actors taking responsibility for “every unchecked moment,” “for every unfair stereotype,” and for overlooking several racist remarks. The video, which was produced in black and white, had the actors taking responsibility for “every unchecked moment,” “for every unfair stereotype,” and for overlooking several racist remarks.

Many of Hollywood’s celebrities came together to talk about racism in a video titled ‘I Take Responsibility’, but are facing criticism on social media for its poor production and insincere performances.

The #ITakeResponsibility campaign was done in partnership with the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP). It featured actors like Sarah Paulson, Aaron Paul, Kristen Bell, Kesha, Justin Theroux, Debra Messing, Julianne Moore and others. Made in black and white, each of the actors take responsibility for “every unchecked moment,” “for every unfair stereotype,” and for overlooking racist remarks.

The campaign calls in for action and support for several organisations who fight against the oppression of coloured people.

Watch the video here:

Though the video talks about fighting racism and calling out police brutality against black people, it did not sit well with people on social media. Many criticised the actors for their less than convincing lines and their white privilege.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

celebs stop making everything about yourselves challenge 2020 — Brandon🌹 (@Thatoneguy64) June 11, 2020

you would think they would memorize their lines before their big scene…… — zack (@speculativegay) June 11, 2020

Ehhh— it’s easy to be cynical, but it’s a much better message and use of their voices than people singing a bad Beatles song — Bjorn (@BjornOn) June 11, 2020

How do celebs keep messing this up so badly? Stop making this about yourself and donate $1 million each to a local organization helping Black people!!!!! — Elizabeth Goodspeed (@domesticetch) June 11, 2020

they’ve been out of work for a few months and need to *ACT* — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) June 11, 2020

Ending Racism: The Musical — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) June 11, 2020

What are they auditioning for — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) June 11, 2020

The campaign was also compared with another video from March in which celebrities sang along to the John Lennon song Imagine. The video – that was meant to spread awareness about COVID-19 – had also been criticised.

