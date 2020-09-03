‘I hope this email finds you well’ is now a hilarious meme trend

“I hope this email finds you well” — a cliche that is often used before writing a mail has now been turned into a meme trend and you are sure to love it.
While 2020 has definitely not been the year many would have expected to due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has strapped them to their couches for months owing to lockdowns, people are now using the popular opening sentence “I hope this email finds you well” and sharing memes laced with sarcasm to show how the e-mail found them.
From pictures showing disappointment to reactions to tons of work, here is how netizens are creatively responding to the popular phrase.
I hope this email finds you well
Where the email finds me – pic.twitter.com/SQ3DehVOBd
— Daniel Hood (@DanielHood4) September 3, 2020
“i hope this email finds you well!”
how the email finds me: pic.twitter.com/zoGfXmWaii
— emMmMa (@EmmaTomins) September 3, 2020
professor: i hope this email finds you well
me to the email: pic.twitter.com/0zUpUFiJmP
— 𝖒 (@PieceOfArke) September 3, 2020
*I hope this email finds you well*
How the email finds me: pic.twitter.com/F9JER9vL0t
— Osvaldo Rico©️ (@OsviForYou) September 3, 2020
“I hope that this email finds you well.”
How the email found me pic.twitter.com/mP3ewoKKVC
— Wamathai (@Wamathai) September 3, 2020
Hope this email finds you well
Hiw the email finds me! pic.twitter.com/QMHShWBKvp
— Philip F & E Doe (@FESAUGUSTOS) September 3, 2020
“I hope this email finds you well”
How the email found me: pic.twitter.com/VwFTTkxTPQ
— Luke (@NonagonCity) September 3, 2020
