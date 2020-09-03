‘I hope this email finds you well’ is now a hilarious meme trend

From pictures showing disappointment to reactions to tons of work, here is how netizens are creatively responding to the popular phrase.

“I hope this email finds you well” — a cliche that is often used before writing a mail has now been turned into a meme trend and you are sure to love it.

While 2020 has definitely not been the year many would have expected to due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has strapped them to their couches for months owing to lockdowns, people are now using the popular opening sentence “I hope this email finds you well” and sharing memes laced with sarcasm to show how the e-mail found them.

From pictures showing disappointment to reactions to tons of work, here is how netizens are creatively responding to the popular phrase.

I hope this email finds you well Where the email finds me – pic.twitter.com/SQ3DehVOBd — Daniel Hood (@DanielHood4) September 3, 2020

“i hope this email finds you well!” how the email finds me: pic.twitter.com/zoGfXmWaii — emMmMa (@EmmaTomins) September 3, 2020

professor: i hope this email finds you well

me to the email: pic.twitter.com/0zUpUFiJmP — 𝖒 (@PieceOfArke) September 3, 2020

*I hope this email finds you well*

How the email finds me: pic.twitter.com/F9JER9vL0t — Osvaldo Rico©️ (@OsviForYou) September 3, 2020

“I hope that this email finds you well.” How the email found me pic.twitter.com/mP3ewoKKVC — Wamathai (@Wamathai) September 3, 2020

Hope this email finds you well Hiw the email finds me! pic.twitter.com/QMHShWBKvp — Philip F & E Doe (@FESAUGUSTOS) September 3, 2020

“I hope this email finds you well” How the email found me: pic.twitter.com/VwFTTkxTPQ — Luke (@NonagonCity) September 3, 2020

