scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 03, 2020
Top news

‘I hope this email finds you well’ is now a hilarious meme trend

People are now using the popular opening sentence "I hope this email finds you well" and sharing memes laced with sarcasm to show how the e-mail found them.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 3, 2020 2:33:39 pm
i hope this email trend, twitter meme, work from home, trending memes, funny memesFrom pictures showing disappointment to reactions to tons of work, here is how netizens are creatively responding to the popular phrase.

“I hope this email finds you well” — a cliche that is often used before writing a mail has now been turned into a meme trend and you are sure to love it.

While 2020 has definitely not been the year many would have expected to due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has strapped them to their couches for months owing to lockdowns, people are now using the popular opening sentence “I hope this email finds you well” and sharing memes laced with sarcasm to show how the e-mail found them.

From pictures showing disappointment to reactions to tons of work, here is how netizens are creatively responding to the popular phrase.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 03: Latest News

Advertisement