‘I have no money’: Forbes 30 Under 30 entrepreneur seeks unemployment aid

A British entrepreneur who once ran a seven-figure business has spoken about the reality of losing her financial security and turning to government support. Sofia Panwar, founder of lingerie subscription service Unndr, shared her experience in an Instagram video, describing the “shame” and “embarrassment” she felt after her business collapsed.

Panwar launched Unndr in 2021 after working as a lawyer. Last year, she and her co-founder were named on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe list in the retail and e-commerce category. According to her LinkedIn profile, she remained associated with the company until July 2026.

However, the entrepreneur says liquidating the business left her with little money. In a video posted last week, Panwar spoke candidly about her circumstances.

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“I’m on my way to my Universal Credit meeting. Yes, this is after Forbes. This is after building a 7-figure business,” she said. “This is after all of that, because my business left me with nothing… I have no money.”

Universal Credit is a UK government benefit that provides monthly financial assistance to eligible people on low incomes, those who are unemployed, and those who cannot work. The payment is intended to help cover essential living expenses, including housing costs.

‘Embarrassment of people knowing’

For Panwar, however, the financial strain was only part of the struggle. She said the prospect of others finding out about her situation had been particularly difficult to deal with.

“I think the hardest part isn’t even the financial reality of it. It’s the shame that can come with feeling like you’ve gone backwards,” she said. “The embarrassment of people knowing. The voice in your head telling you that you should have it all figured out by now.”

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Panwar (@bysofiapanwar)

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Panwar revealed that she had spent months considering how to speak publicly about what had happened. Initially, she had planned to share her story only when she was ready to document a comeback. Eventually, she decided that talking about the difficult period itself was just as important.

“There are so many people quietly going through their own version of rock bottom right now. Losing businesses, jobs, relationships, money, confidence, or simply the life they thought they would have. I can say confidently all of those things are me right now,” she said.

Explaining why she chose to share her experience before things had improved, she added: “So maybe there is more power in showing you the middle.”

A message of hope

Despite the uncertainty surrounding her finances, Panwar ended her post with a message of hope, reminding herself that the current situation would not define her entire life. “This chapter is uncomfortable, humbling and sometimes heartbreaking. But it’s still only a chapter,” she said.

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Her video has gained traction on Instagram, with several users praising her honesty and offering words of encouragement.

“Hard relate! So much power in sharing your story it’s such an important side of social media that we need more of. Sending you so much love and strength,” a user commented.

Another wrote: “This chapter is simply just you mastering the art of bouncing back. Another skill to add to the already existing list!!”

“I love your mindset! also the secret sauce is YOU, you’ve done it before you can do it again,” a third person said.

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One more user offered a reminder that her previous experience could help her rebuild, writing: “Luckily we all know that if we did it once we can do it again. This time you’ll have so many more lessons behind you! Keep going!”