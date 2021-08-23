‘Angel heart’: US nurse braids patients’ hair on off days, wins praise online

An emergency room nurse in the US, Brooke Johns volunteers on her off days to interact and braid the hair of older patients so that they feel less lonely during their stay at the hospital.

Johns, 40, is a nurse at Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas and she voluntarily spends her day-offs braiding the hair of women around the hospital and making them feel loved. According to Good Morning America (GMA), Johns began brushing patients’ hair earlier this year.

In an interview with the news company, Johns said, “I feel like there’s something very special about brushing somebody’s hair.” She added, “It’s something just relaxing and very connecting.”

A video shared by ABC News features Johns going around the hospital and making different braids for patients. The 1.23-minute-long clip begins with the nurse interacting with a patient and telling her that her hair was all braided and won’t be on her face anymore. Touching her braids, the patient happily responds, “Oh my gosh! Thank you.”

ER nurse Brooke Johns volunteers on her days off to braid patients’ hair and spend time with them so they feel less lonely. https://t.co/aMe7EE9vTH pic.twitter.com/crBEQHO9lL — ABC News (@ABC) August 23, 2021

Johns, who has been a human connect for many patients during the pandemic, said, “I come every other week and then they send out a broadcast and whoever has a patient in need of something like this, they just text me.”

A mother of three, Johns wishes to set an example for her children. “Service is something that is so important. I do have three kids and I encourage them to serve and if they see mom doing it, they are much more likely to do,” she said.

A love bug, indeed. She deserves good things in life. — ugly websites (@uglywebsites) August 23, 2021

That is really beautiful. Who does that? Most of the family members won’t that. She’s really awesome. — angel figueroa (@angelfi06368429) August 23, 2021

Kindness matters. We need more of people like her in this world. — Janet Martin (@janet_is_tired) August 23, 2021

God bless her!

She is a sterling example to all of us. — Pamela (@Pamela10509905) August 23, 2021