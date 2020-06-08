This is how New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern celebrated after country declares itself Covid-19 free

Ardern’s response soon went viral, with many lauding the prime minister for her work. Ardern’s response soon went viral, with many lauding the prime minister for her work.

As the New Zealand government lifted restrictions after announcing that it had eliminated Covid-19 on Monday, a video of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confessing to doing a “little dance” on hearing the news has gone viral on social media. During a press conference in Wellington, Ardern confirmed that there were zero active coronavirus cases in the country.

“Today there are no active cases in New Zealand. We have tested over 40,000 people for Covid-19 in the past 17 days and none have tested positive,” Ardern said during the press conference.

When the 39-year-old was asked about her immediate reaction, Ardern said she had done a “little dance”, surprising her two-year-old daughter Neve. “She was caught a little by surprise and she joined it having absolutely no idea why I was dancing around the lounge,” Reuters quoted Ardern as saying.

Ardern’s response soon went viral, with many lauding the prime minister for her work. According to The Guardian, Ardern has drawn global praise from the World Health Organization for her government’s approach towards the infectious disease.

