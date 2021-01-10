‘I am lost for words’: Woman converts train warning signs into crop top, sells them online

The fabric signs wrapped around the seats on Chiltern Railways read, "Keep this seat free to maintain social distancing when possible."

While the ongoing pandemic has prompted many organisations to encourage people to follow social distancing rules, netizens were left amused when a woman gave a creative twist to a seat cover sign by the Chiltern Railway in the UK.

Pictures of 20-year-old Mhari Thurston-Tyler flooded social media after she converted the covid seat cover sign into a bandeau. According to The Sun, Tyler, who is a fashion student, was selling the “crop tops” on clothing app ‘Depop’ for £15 (INR 1493).

i am lost for words pic.twitter.com/MnwE5aL6Mx — Depop Drama (@depopdrama) January 7, 2021

Post the virality of the pictures, the product was removed from the app for violating their “terms of service”. “The item in question has already been removed from the app and the user has admitted it was taken from a Chiltern Railways train,” a spokeswoman told the news website.

“This item clearly violates our terms of service, but as it has been removed by the seller and is no longer for sale on the platform, we will not be taking immediate steps to ban this user,” they added.

However, in an interview with the BBC, Tyler said that she found the seat covers “balled up on the floor” outside Marylebone station in London. She then resewed the fabrics to fit into them before advertising them on the app.

“I have no money at the moment so decided to put the second one on Depop to see if anyone would buy it,” she told the news website and added that the app was her main source of income as she struggled to find work amid pandemic.

this is so sustainable fashion — jakub (@teeehum) January 7, 2021

It’s so fitting this app is British — stealing things that aren’t yours and selling them for a profit. — Daniel (@grimreaper_stan) January 8, 2021

Imagine working on that train and seeing someone st3al one to wear as a top,,, i would’ve screAMED pic.twitter.com/lzK8kZ8pDv — A (@amlstw) January 7, 2021