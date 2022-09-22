Hyundai releases preview of BTS song for FIFA World Cup campaign

One of the many exciting things about the FIFA World Cup is the new music that is released around the widely watched championship.

This year multiple tracks are being released as the world cup anthem. One of the musical collaborations with the highly anticipated football championship is expected to be by BTS, a globally famous boyband from South Korea.

On Thursday, Hyundai, which is one of the main sponsors of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, released a preview of a new version of “Yet To Come”, a BTS song from their latest album Proof. BTS and Hyundai have been in a long-term partnership and their upcoming song titled “Yet To Come (Hyundai Ver.)” is part of Hyundai’s ‘Goal of The Century’ campaign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyundai Worldwide (@hyundai)

In a press release, Jaehoon Chang, the President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company explained the collaboration with BTS and said, “As one of the most influential global artists in the world, BTS and their music greatly influence our society to develop in a positive direction. Through the World Cup campaign with BTS, we hope to create an opportunity for people all over the world to unite towards one goal of sustainability and cheer each other up.”

This version of “Yet To Come” will have some new lyrics to match the theme of sustainability and the upcoming FIFA World Cup. It will be released on September 23 on all major music platforms.

[NEWS] BTS, 2022 Qatar World Cup Campaign Song Released on 23rd Hyundai Motor announced that it will release the official sound source for the Goal of the Century campaign song on domestic and foreign music streaming platforms such as Melon and Spotify at 6PM on the 23rd+ pic.twitter.com/689gN64Z4v — BTS Charts Daily⁷ (@BTSChartsDailyx) September 22, 2022

So far two world cup songs namely “Hayya Hayya (Better Together)” by Trinidad Cardona, Davido, and AISHA and “Arhbo”, performed by Gims and Ozuna have been released.