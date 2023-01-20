Missing Siberian Husky rescued from mechanic’s oil-filled well in US

Earlier this week, a Siberian Husky named Mia went missing from her home in the US. Fortunately, three days later she was reunited with her family under the most unlikely circumstances.

On Tuesday, the County Department of Animal Services in US’s San Diego rescued Mia after she got stuck in a 10-foot-deep mechanic’s well in a private garage.

According to the County of San Diego Communications Office, the authorities were asked for help by the owner of a private garage in Ramona who informed them that a dog was trapped in an oil-filled well.

When the animal rescuers reached the scene, they found that Mia was weighed down by the oil. Fortunately, they were able to pull the dog out. They then brought the dog to a veterinarian. Mia is expected to make a full recovery soon.

As per the county communications office, the Animal Services team scanned Mia’s microchip which allowed them to reach her family. Mia’s family informed the rescuers that she was missing since Saturday and they had been looking for her. It is unclear how Mia ended up in a private garage.

On Wednesday, the official Facebook page of the County of San Diego posted about Mia’s rescue. Commenting on this post, a Facebook user wrote, “I’m so glad this story had a good outcome! Kudos to all involved!”.

Another person wrote, “Thank you Animal Services for all you do, especially for helping this sweet old gal get cleaned up and reunited with her owner.”

Advertisement

As per the County of San Diego Department of Animal Services website, the department caters to “more than 10,500 cats, dogs, livestock and exotic animals each year that are lost, abandoned or neglected”.