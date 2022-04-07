Husky happily reunited with owner after violence in Bucha, video leaves netizens emotional

With the brutal killings of Ukrainians in Bucha leaving people appalled and heartbroken, a video of a pet reuniting with its owner in the town is melting hearts online.

In the video, a pet Husky is seen jumping in joy, meeting its owner after being separated by the ongoing conflict in the town. In a touching moment, the canine called Nessie can be seen bounding towards its owner, who is delighted to finally be together again.

The video shared by the Battalion named after Kastus Kalinovski — the Belarusian military unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — has gone viral, leaving everyone teary-eyed online. “A little bit of positivity in these difficult times,” the military unit wrote, sharing the heartwarming video on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Батальён Кастуся Каліноўскага (@belwarriors)

“As long as some treat people like animals, we are fighting for the lives of not only humans but every animal,” the battalion added.

The battalion explained that volunteers who were fighting with Ukraine found the dog as they were returning from Bucha. Seeing the dog alone, they decided to bring it with them. “Rescued the female dog, Nessie. Her family has already been found and she will return to them tomorrow,” a Belarusian soldier from the unit had tweeted earlier.

Нашыя хлопцы @belwarriors вярнуліся з Бучі. Выратавалі сабаку, дзяўчынка Нессі. Ужо знайшлі яе сям’ю і заўтра яна вернецца да яе. pic.twitter.com/XJ8uK4P7ve — молодая, зелёная (@oleo_lio) April 3, 2022

While many Ukrainians have tried their best to not leave their pets behind, with many countries accepting refugees with their furry family members, some were not that lucky. Thus, the armed forces have given shelter and adopted many pets abandoned by people fleeing the war-torn nation.

