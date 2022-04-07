scorecardresearch
Husky happily reunited with owner after violence in Bucha, video leaves netizens emotional

"A little bit of positivity in these difficult times," the military unit wrote, sharing the heartwarming video on Instagram.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 7, 2022 10:23:39 pm
ukraine, russian ukraine war, bucha killings, bucha pets reunited, ukraine pet rescue by army, husky reunited with bucha owners, indian expressThe pet dog called Nessie was reunited with its owner after being rescued by the army.

With the brutal killings of Ukrainians in Bucha leaving people appalled and heartbroken, a video of a pet reuniting with its owner in the town is melting hearts online.

In the video, a pet Husky is seen jumping in joy, meeting its owner after being separated by the ongoing conflict in the town. In a touching moment, the canine called Nessie can be seen bounding towards its owner, who is delighted to finally be together again.

Also Read |‘Gonna quit war journalism’: Ukrainian journalist showered with love after tweet goes viral

The video shared by the Battalion named after Kastus Kalinovski — the Belarusian military unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — has gone viral, leaving everyone teary-eyed online. “A little bit of positivity in these difficult times,” the military unit wrote, sharing the heartwarming video on Instagram.

“As long as some treat people like animals, we are fighting for the lives of not only humans but every animal,” the battalion added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The battalion explained that volunteers who were fighting with Ukraine found the dog as they were returning from Bucha. Seeing the dog alone, they decided to bring it with them. “Rescued the female dog, Nessie. Her family has already been found and she will return to them tomorrow,” a Belarusian soldier from the unit had tweeted earlier.

While many Ukrainians have tried their best to not leave their pets behind, with many countries accepting refugees with their furry family members, some were not that lucky. Thus, the armed forces have given shelter and adopted many pets abandoned by people fleeing the war-torn nation.

