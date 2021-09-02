scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 02, 2021
Hurricane Ida hits New York area, videos of water gushing through apartments, subway stations flood online

From water gushing into underground stations in NYC to flooding at Newark Airport, videos capturing the impact of Hurricane Ida in the area have taken over social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 2, 2021 11:11:31 am
hurricane ida, hurricane ida nyc, hurricane nyc tri state area, nyc flash flood emergency, ida floods nyc videos, nyc flood videos, Newark airport floods, indian expressSevere flooding suspended train services in parts of New York.

Even though Hurricane Ida weakened, it continues to wreak havoc in several US states on its path. After Louisiana and Mississippi, heavy rains led to severe flooding in the New York metropolitan area. Now, videos of the chaotic scenes captured by locals from subways to airports are going viral online.

A “flash flood emergency” was issued in New York City as heavy rains from the remnants of a powerful storm lashed the region late Wednesday. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency and told people to stay off the roads and avoid the underground train networks to avert any accidents.

ALSO WATCH |Here’s what the eye of Hurricane Ida looks like

“We’re enduring a historic weather event tonight with record-breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads,” de Blasio tweeted.

The New York Metropolitan Transit Authority said excessive water was entering tracks between Brooklyn and Manhattan at around 10:30 pm, forcing some train services to be suspended. Videos captured by commuters showed water gushing into the platforms and even damaging the power line on the track.

The floods also left people stranded on the streets, trapped in cars and buses. Some were also seen wading through knee-deep water to reach their homes. Videos shared by residents also showed water entering their homes in the Brooklyn area.

In Newark, parts of Liberty International Airport too were flooded, and flights were halted. According to NJ.com, the air traffic control tower was also temporarily evacuated.

“We’re experiencing severe flooding due to tonight’s storm. All flight activity is currently suspended & travelers are strongly advised to contact their airline for the latest flight & service resumption information,” the airport said on Twitter.

After extreme flooding, and several tornado warnings, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also declared a state of emergency. Residents took to Twitter to highlight the damages in the area around Mullica Hill, New Jersey.

Apart from New York and New Jersey, flash flood and tornado warnings have been issued for several parts of Philadelphia. “Widespread severe flooding is ongoing late this evening across portions of southeast Pennsylvania and central/northern New Jersey. PLEASE do NOT drive into flooded roadways! Turn Around, Don’t Drown,” NSW wrote on Twitter alerting residents.

Three days after the Category 4 hurricane came ashore, more than a million homes and businesses remained without electricity in Louisiana. Authorities urged evacuees who fled not to return home just yet.

