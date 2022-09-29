scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Hurricane Ian rips off a house’s roof in Naples. Watch video

A video showing the roof of a house getting ripped off in the strong winds has gone viral

house roof ripped off in storm, hurricane ian, ian hurricane, florida, hurricane ian rips off house roof, indian expressNetizens were shocked to see the roof getting ripped off.

Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc in southwest Florida causing catastrophic flooding, damaging properties, and displacing several people since Wednesday. One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the US, Ian left more than 2.2 lakh people without power, swept away cars and toppled trees, and properties.

On Thursday, the US National Hurricane Center was quoted as saying by Reuters that Ian has weakened into a tropical storm but is estimated to produce strong winds, heavy rains and storm surge across portions of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

ALSO READ |Storm splits a house into two in the US. Here is what it looks like

Videos and photographs showing the extent of damage caused by the hurricane have surfaced online. A video showing the roof of a house getting ripped off in the strong winds has gone viral. The clip shared by meteorologist Dave Epstein shows has garnered more than 5,78,000 views on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

Epstein noted the incident happened in Naples, Florida. Netizens were shocked to see the roof getting ripped off. A user commented, “Devastated seeing this hit my hometown. Stay safe down there SWFL.”

Another user wrote, “Over here in the UK if we get high winds and lose a few fence panels we get really pissed off, I can’t even imagine what it must be like to lose your house and belongings. Stay safe.”

According to a CNN report, Naples and Fort Myers beach suffered extensive damages due to Hurricane Ian. On Wednesday morning, storms intensified in Naples and tides more than 4.5 feet high were recorded in the region. It was higher than the previous record of 4.02 feet from Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Kohinoor, Cullinan and the enduring demand for reparations across the...Premium
The Kohinoor, Cullinan and the enduring demand for reparations across the...
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFIPremium
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFI
In Gujarat, the National Games, garba and the start of election feverPremium
In Gujarat, the National Games, garba and the start of election fever
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...Premium
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...

Rescue operations were underway in the region. A CNN report quoted the Sheriff’s Office statement as saying, “Our East Naples deputies did 30 rescue missions today. We are still collecting numbers from other areas. We are still rescuing people.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-09-2022 at 05:12:03 pm
Next Story

Over 2 million employees expected to leave their jobs by 2025, finds talent exodus report

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 29: Latest News
Advertisement