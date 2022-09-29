Hurricane Ian rips off a house’s roof in Naples. Watch video

Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc in southwest Florida causing catastrophic flooding, damaging properties, and displacing several people since Wednesday. One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the US, Ian left more than 2.2 lakh people without power, swept away cars and toppled trees, and properties.

On Thursday, the US National Hurricane Center was quoted as saying by Reuters that Ian has weakened into a tropical storm but is estimated to produce strong winds, heavy rains and storm surge across portions of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

ALSO READ | Storm splits a house into two in the US. Here is what it looks like

Videos and photographs showing the extent of damage caused by the hurricane have surfaced online. A video showing the roof of a house getting ripped off in the strong winds has gone viral. The clip shared by meteorologist Dave Epstein shows has garnered more than 5,78,000 views on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

One of my friends just sent me this from #Naples. #Hurricane pic.twitter.com/XJBgdz2N0O — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) September 28, 2022

Epstein noted the incident happened in Naples, Florida. Netizens were shocked to see the roof getting ripped off. A user commented, “Devastated seeing this hit my hometown. Stay safe down there SWFL.”

Another user wrote, “Over here in the UK if we get high winds and lose a few fence panels we get really pissed off, I can’t even imagine what it must be like to lose your house and belongings. Stay safe.”

According to a CNN report, Naples and Fort Myers beach suffered extensive damages due to Hurricane Ian. On Wednesday morning, storms intensified in Naples and tides more than 4.5 feet high were recorded in the region. It was higher than the previous record of 4.02 feet from Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Rescue operations were underway in the region. A CNN report quoted the Sheriff’s Office statement as saying, “Our East Naples deputies did 30 rescue missions today. We are still collecting numbers from other areas. We are still rescuing people.”