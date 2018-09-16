WATCH: TV reporter struggles to maintain footing during Hurricane Florence as two men casually walk in background

In the clip, while Mike Seidel struggled to stand and report the storm at Wilmington, two men casually walked behind him in the background. (Source: Stephen Stoddard/YouTube) In the clip, while Mike Seidel struggled to stand and report the storm at Wilmington, two men casually walked behind him in the background. (Source: Stephen Stoddard/YouTube)

The tropical storm Florence continued to cause destruction with fierce winds and floods at North Carolina, US, on Saturday. The storm, which killed at least five people, has been downgraded from hurricane strength after making landfall, stated a New York Times report.

However, a video of a weather reporter’s live segment on the hurricane went viral for the wrong reasons. In the clip, journalist Mike Seidel can be seen struggling to stand on his feet due to high wind speeds as two men casually walk behind him in the background.

Watch the video here:

The video generated a series of mixed reactions from people on social media, with many calling out the journalist for allegedly overstating the impact of the storm.

I like the Weather Channel. But look at this guy acting like the wind is about to blow him over as he rocks back and forth. Meanwhile, I guess he missed the guys walking behind him casually talking on their phones. OOPS!! I mean it’s windy sure BUT………..#WalkAway pic.twitter.com/OPlio7VEWx — 🇺🇸John #KAG🇺🇸🚂👊🐸 (@JohnCooper0610) September 14, 2018

So dramatic! Dude from the weather channel bracing for his life, as 2 dudes just stroll past. #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/8FRyM4NLbL — Tony scar. (@gourdnibler) September 14, 2018

Mike Seidel is having it rough though LOL pic.twitter.com/u8zUtDClWy — Ray Leichner ⚡️⛈🌪 (@stormchaserray) September 15, 2018

You should be ashamed of yourself for reporting Fake News. All of your credibility is gone. You should be sued also for this Fake News. So you learn to be more responsible. How do you feel to be fake? Be a man and make an apology to your viewers. Very Sad Mike Seidel. pic.twitter.com/7pmuR50sVP — LUXAVELAW FLLDP, LLC (@LUXAVELAW) September 15, 2018

This is funny. 2 dudes just strolling along while @mikeseidel braces himself. https://t.co/RTNomKyNtl — David Hartman (@DHartman_WAPT) September 14, 2018

Later, the Weather Channel released a statement after the video went viral, claiming that ‘exhaustion’ and difference in surface contributed to the distinction. According to a Washington Post report, Seidel was trying to “maintain his footing on wet grass” whereas the other two people were walking on “concrete”.

