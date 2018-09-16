Follow Us:
Sunday, September 16, 2018
WATCH: TV reporter struggles to maintain footing during Hurricane Florence as two men casually walk in background

The video generated a series of mixed reactions from people on social media, with many calling out the journalist for false reporting of the storm. Later, the weather channel released a statement defending the reporter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 16, 2018 12:08:22 pm
Hurricane, Hurricane Florence, North american hurricane,, disaster america, hurricane damage, Weather Reporter, Weather Reporter video, Weather Reporter viral video, In the clip, while Mike Seidel struggled to stand and report the storm at Wilmington, two men casually walked behind him in the background. (Source: Stephen Stoddard/YouTube)

The tropical storm Florence continued to cause destruction with fierce winds and floods at North Carolina, US, on Saturday. The storm, which killed at least five people, has been downgraded from hurricane strength after making landfall, stated a New York Times report.

However, a video of a weather reporter’s live segment on the hurricane went viral for the wrong reasons. In the clip, journalist Mike Seidel can be seen struggling to stand on his feet due to high wind speeds as two men casually walk behind him in the background.

Watch the video here:

The video generated a series of mixed reactions from people on social media, with many calling out the journalist for allegedly overstating the impact of the storm.

Later, the Weather Channel released a statement after the video went viral, claiming that ‘exhaustion’ and difference in surface contributed to the distinction. According to a Washington Post report, Seidel was trying to “maintain his footing on wet grass” whereas the other two people were walking on “concrete”.

