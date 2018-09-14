A video showing the potential impact of Hurricane Florence is blowing people’s minds

The video has impressed and scared people at the same time. The video has impressed and scared people at the same time.

As US citizens in the path of Hurricane Florence gear up for it, people have been warned and advisories are being issued in the media. The Weather Channel recently came up with a 3D video, a simulation of the storm and its impact that is impressive and horrifying at the same time.

The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) predicted that waters could raise anywhere from 2 to a deadly 13 feet, they wrote on Twitter. “Given the rarity of the magnitude of #Florence’s storm surge forecast, it can be hard to grasp what that might look like or the impacts it could have on your community,” the NHC said.

A life-threatening storm surge is expected from #Florence, particularly along the North Carolina coast between Cape Fear and Cape Lookout, including western Pamlico Sound and the Pamlico and Neuse Rivers. Water levels are already quickly rising in these areas @NHC_Surge pic.twitter.com/wyxrp20CGJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 13, 2018

So, in case you’re wondering how a neighbourhood hit by the hurricane could be impacted, check out this brilliant example of the augmented reality that has left people spellbound. Several videos from the network show their metrologists and weather forecasters on a virtual street surrounded by computer-generated imagery of water, cars and even fish. The videos were used only to urge people to take the evacuation warnings seriously and stay safe.

Watch the video here:

One such video is going viral with over 4 million views on Twitter alone. It has garnered the attention of people not just in the US but from people around the globe. Here’s what Tweeple had to say:

Without question the most amazing use of compositing and CGI I think I’ve ever seen on anything not created by Marvel Studios. Bravo to whoever did this. https://t.co/3erNDgtJXX — SmoothEmJay (@roboemjay) September 14, 2018

Wow. Great visuals – hopefully much more effective at warning people of danger than the standard infographics. I would certainly be getting out of the way. https://t.co/3I139wquPF — Mike Todman (@MiketodmanM) September 14, 2018

This could be the most badass weather report I’ve ever seen. — Eric Hestenes (@ericsfeed) September 14, 2018

i watched this 3 times in a row each time thinking more about the sequence of meetings by set designers, video graphics animators and producers that must have happened in order to result in this — iPhone Xr (@wGruger) September 13, 2018

holy crap. Glad to see the weather channel using this kind of simulation in effective ways. Well done. — Micah Ellis (@micahellis) September 13, 2018

That’s an amazing video. The water looming over Dr. Navarro is a brilliant way of showing the dangers of storm surge. — Dave Hogg (@stareagle) September 13, 2018

Make the takeover of Sky contingent on Sky News being given the technology to do this. Can’t. Stop. Watching. https://t.co/xV6t1zqvsN — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) September 14, 2018

Cannot wait until we can do gfx like this one. @bbcweather https://t.co/GiHFvOuHbD — Behnaz (@behnazakhgar) September 14, 2018

According to CNN, the hurricane hit the east coast of the US with 90-mph winds and relentless rain.

“The storm’s worst scenes so far — still an hour or two before landfall — have emerged in the besieged town of New Bern, where about 150 people called for help overnight,” the report quoted city officials as saying.

