Friday, September 14, 2018
A video showing the potential impact of Hurricane Florence is blowing people’s minds

The National Hurricane Centre predicted that waters could raise anywhere from 2 to a deadly 13 feet, so if people found it hard to imagine what it would look like this 3D visualisation of the storm surge as left people speechless.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 14, 2018 6:47:14 pm
Hurricane Florence, Hurricane Florence updates, Hurricane Florence weather report, Hurricane Florence storm surge, Hurricane Florence storm surge visualisation, viral video, indian express The video has impressed and scared people at the same time.
As US citizens in the path of Hurricane Florence gear up for it, people have been warned and advisories are being issued in the media. The Weather Channel recently came up with a 3D video, a simulation of the storm and its impact that is impressive and horrifying at the same time.

The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) predicted that waters could raise anywhere from 2 to a deadly 13 feet, they wrote on Twitter. “Given the rarity of the magnitude of #Florence’s storm surge forecast, it can be hard to grasp what that might look like or the impacts it could have on your community,” the NHC said.

So, in case you’re wondering how a neighbourhood hit by the hurricane could be impacted, check out this brilliant example of the augmented reality that has left people spellbound. Several videos from the network show their metrologists and weather forecasters on a virtual street surrounded by computer-generated imagery of water, cars and even fish. The videos were used only to urge people to take the evacuation warnings seriously and stay safe.

Watch the video here:

One such video is going viral with over 4 million views on Twitter alone. It has garnered the attention of people not just in the US but from people around the globe. Here’s what Tweeple had to say:

According to CNN, the hurricane hit the east coast of the US with 90-mph winds and relentless rain.

“The storm’s worst scenes so far — still an hour or two before landfall — have emerged in the besieged town of New Bern, where about 150 people called for help overnight,” the report quoted city officials as saying.

