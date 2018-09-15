Follow Us:
Saturday, September 15, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Hurricane Florence: Long line of people waiting outside dog shelter to foster animals is winning hearts online

A photo from one fostering drive at a North Carolina animal shelter, where people stood in long line to foster dogs is going viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 15, 2018 2:55:04 pm
hurricane florence, hurricane florence rescue, hurricane florence evacuation, hurricane florence animal rescue, hurricane florence pets rescue, hurricane florence dogs fostering, hurricane florence dog shelter, carolina dog shelter fostering drive, viral news, good news, indian express The woman brought a dog from the centre to foster during Hurricane Florence. (Source: Ali Standish/ Twitter)
As Hurricane Florence pounded the US Shores near North and South Carolina, it’s not just difficult for humans alone. Scores of four-legged souls too are caught up in the deadly storm that is predicted to witness a surge up to 13 ft. So, naturally, even animal shelters in the area hosted adoption and fostering drive to help the furry friends. A photo from one such initiative, where people stood in long line to foster dogs at a North Carolina centre is going viral.

When Ali Standish arrived to pick up the puppy she had agreed to foster during the hurricane, she couldn’t believe what she saw. Sharing the photo on Twitter which has been liked over 81,000 times, at the time of writing, she said many others joined the line behind her too.

“My first reaction was, ‘Wow — the need here was much greater than I thought.’ And my second thought was, ‘Wow — people have really risen to meet this need’” she told Dodo.

She brought home an adorable dog, Floyd and posted pictures later who well he was settling in her home with his siblings.

Her tweet not only won hearts but also inspired many others to either contribute to the shelter or volunteer to help many more homeless animals. According to the centre, 124 dogs found foster home during the drive.

Twitter too was filled with stories about how emergency officials and pet owners made sure their fur-babies were safe during the natural calamity, and it will surely melt your heart.

The storm has already affected several parts of the coastal state and killed five people as many localities experienced flooding and severe rainfall with gusty winds.

