Hurricane Florence: Long line of people waiting outside dog shelter to foster animals is winning hearts online

As Hurricane Florence pounded the US Shores near North and South Carolina, it’s not just difficult for humans alone. Scores of four-legged souls too are caught up in the deadly storm that is predicted to witness a surge up to 13 ft. So, naturally, even animal shelters in the area hosted adoption and fostering drive to help the furry friends. A photo from one such initiative, where people stood in long line to foster dogs at a North Carolina centre is going viral.

When Ali Standish arrived to pick up the puppy she had agreed to foster during the hurricane, she couldn’t believe what she saw. Sharing the photo on Twitter which has been liked over 81,000 times, at the time of writing, she said many others joined the line behind her too.

The line of folks waiting to pick up foster dogs for the weekend so coastal shelters can evacuate here before #HurricanceFlorence. Many more behind me. Sometimes humans are okay. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/niyCRDygOV — Ali Standish (@AliStandish) September 12, 2018

“My first reaction was, ‘Wow — the need here was much greater than I thought.’ And my second thought was, ‘Wow — people have really risen to meet this need’” she told Dodo.

Update: We will be spending #HurricaneFlorence hanging out with Hurricane Floyd! (We hope he won’t be a hurricane, but we have to prepare ourselves for an extreme puppy event…) pic.twitter.com/EPSj2rFz4o — Ali Standish (@AliStandish) September 13, 2018

UPDATE: I am getting very little work done, but everyone else seems quite content. Floyd is the furball on the left. Bella, our first baby, is resting on my shoulder, and Keeper, who came to us from @SavingGraceNC in October, is the cutie-pie snoozing on the right. #PackLove pic.twitter.com/Z2jNgv30h9 — Ali Standish (@AliStandish) September 13, 2018

She brought home an adorable dog, Floyd and posted pictures later who well he was settling in her home with his siblings.

Floyd’s step-by-step guide to riding out a hurricane: Step 1: Find a cozy spot on the couch.

Step 2: Invite all your friends to cuddle.

Step 3: Fall…deeply…asleep…😇😴 pic.twitter.com/45CJgzPU2f — Ali Standish (@AliStandish) September 14, 2018

Her tweet not only won hearts but also inspired many others to either contribute to the shelter or volunteer to help many more homeless animals. According to the centre, 124 dogs found foster home during the drive.

Grateful to those who opened their home to Saving Grace dogs! Some evacuated from shelters, some with us prior to the storm, all in need. A quiet day today to deep clean and prepare for displaced dogs. A small shelter but huge presence making a difference in many lives. pic.twitter.com/TWWqWOUbcb — SavingGraceNC (@SavingGraceNC) September 13, 2018

OMG Bravo to all who lined up to help all these shelter animals!! Faith in humanity restored. 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏So generous & amazing of everyone to open their home to animals in need. #HurricaneFlorence #Rescue #Shelter #HumanityRestored https://t.co/feQRak1hLr — Lisa❤Jypsey❤🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@jypseywheel) September 15, 2018

This renews my faith in humans. Hopefully the foster parents will fall in love and give them a permanent home. https://t.co/tXpbR90DwB — 🌊Persister❄Sister #Zebra (CVID) with Lyme (@PersisterCrone) September 15, 2018

This thread made me feel like humanity isn’t doomed because there are some nice people left who do good things. Thanks for sharing @AliStandish (and thank you for fostering a pupper). https://t.co/v238YDWCkY — Elizabeth R. Bain (@TrainWithBain) September 14, 2018

My wife got Kenan yesterday pic.twitter.com/ArsE77yMZk — Keith Hill (@KeithHillMTG) September 13, 2018

currently fostering Auburn from saving grace! she’s the sweetest girl pic.twitter.com/Tf1RzWEB4m — hannah jablonski (@hannahjablonski) September 13, 2018

Kesha and her sister are happy to be hanging out with us for the storm. Sweetest beagle girls ever with great house manners. Check them out on https://t.co/ocrfjKNAay pic.twitter.com/JG0zeV8LKw — Julie (@nchanted2) September 13, 2018

So wonderful!!! Any site where we can donate money for the pets? — Chase Everley (@ChaseEverley) September 13, 2018

Twitter too was filled with stories about how emergency officials and pet owners made sure their fur-babies were safe during the natural calamity, and it will surely melt your heart.

Good Samaritans find two dogs stranded on a porch amid rising floodwaters in Jacksonville, North Carolina, carrying them on to their boat and bringing them to safety. https://t.co/kXwuyY1YoN pic.twitter.com/HMb3vK1E7u — ABC News (@ABC) September 14, 2018

A @TridentHealthPR surgeon and his dogs. Today he performed emergency heart surgery at Trident Medical Center and brought his dogs because he was uncertain if he’d be able to go home because of #HurricaneFlorence. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/UHEb1Z1aOL — Alexis Simmons (@AlexisLive5) September 14, 2018

How do you transport 24 cats, dogs, turtles and rabbits across the state? Carefully, and by force. Rachel Clark shows the handmade crates and rigged fans she and her 16 family members used to evacuate their pets as they fled #HurricaneFlorence to #Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/lIH7n2RLo2 — Casey Blake (@CaseyBlakeACT) September 14, 2018

Ladies and gents…this is how it’s done. My sister’s school, South Meck HS in Charlotte, is a Red Cross emergency shelter. Kennels going up in the locker room for pets ❤️🐾 #hurricaneflorence #southmeck #redcross #hurricaneflorence2018 #weatherchannel @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/yViAPlhvVO — Melody Patterson (@MPNC72) September 13, 2018

The storm has already affected several parts of the coastal state and killed five people as many localities experienced flooding and severe rainfall with gusty winds.

