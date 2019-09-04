Woman takes in nearly 100 stray dogs after Hurricane Dorian hits the Bahamas

As homes and infrastructure were destroyed in the Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian, a woman took in nearly 100 dogs to ensure they were safe. Chella Phillips said that her Nassau home had 97 homeless and abandoned dogs when the hurricane made landfall.

Advertising

Relief workers described “apocalyptic” scenes after the islands were hit by one of the most powerful Atlantic storms ever. While authorities warned people to evacuate areas in the path of the storm, many animals had nowhere to go.

Phillips took in as many strays as she could find on the streets. In a Facebook post, which subsequently went viral, she said that 97 dogs were in her master bedroom.

“We may not get hit as hard as other islands and the saddest part is that after the hurricane leave the Bahamas, some islands will take a long time to recover.. Each island has abundance of homeless dogs, my heart is so broken for the ones without a place to hide a CAT 5 monster and only God can protect them now,” she wrote in her post.

Advertising

Asking people to donate crates to take care of the less fortunate, she also appealed for financial help for her agency to take better care of the stranded animals.

“It was either leave the dogs on the street to fend for themselves…or do something about it,” Phillips told ABC News. “I just want these dogs to be safe. I couldn’t care less about the dog poop and pee in my house,” she said.

She won hearts online and many came forward to donate as her post went viral.

“I don’t want to put them on street. They don’t deserve that. So I want for people to help me,” Phillips told NBC News. “Help me adopt them, take them home.”

ALSO READ | Astronauts share striking pictures of hurricane Dorian from International Space Station

In another post Phillips wrote that the area had experienced flooding, but that the dogs are safe.

The National Hurricane Center downgraded Dorian to a Category 2 storm on Tuesday as it moved northwest toward the US.