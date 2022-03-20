Watch: Hungry bear tries to grab sandwich from California man sitting in his car

The internet is a strange place and the collection of bizarre content that goes viral daily is truly endless. Among the strangest videos going viral in recent times in one in which three bear cubs are seen getting lured by a beef sandwich a California man, Bill Duvall, held in his hand while sitting in his car as one of the hungry bears opened the car door twice.

In the clip shared by ABC7, three bear cubs were seen sniffing around near the tarred road. One of the cubs came forward to the car, stood on its hind legs, and opened the door. Swiftly, the man closed the door. However, the bear remained undeterred and opened the door again to try to grab the sandwich.

BEAR-Y CUTE VIDEO: Bill Duvall recorded two baby bears sniffing around his driveway in his Sierra Madre home on Churchill road. One of the cubs climbs right up to the window of their truck and manages to open it twice! 🐻🧸🐾😍 https://t.co/EeZsW98hGt pic.twitter.com/L2kVrLtFuX — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 18, 2022

“I had just come back from the market, picking up some fresh corned beef. And, I drove up to my driveway and as soon as I started to open the door. Both of the cubs were coming down immediately. The one cub must have been Irish. So it was probably looking for corned beef because it came right to the door,” Duvall was heard saying in the video.

He further said, “So, this went on three or four times and then finally the cub kind of got the message it couldn’t get in because I locked the door.”

Earlier, a video of a bear’s encounter with a tiger had gone viral. The solitary bear did not get intimidated by a tiger sitting on its path and stood up on its hind legs to take on the big cat. Another video in which a bear along with its two cubs crashed a wedding reception had also gone viral.