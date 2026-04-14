Hungarian politician’s energetic dance steals the spotlight on historic night: ‘Democracy is beautiful’

As Péter Magyar pushes for Hungary’s president to urgently convene parliament and begin forming a new government, another figure from the election night is capturing global attention for a very different reason.

Zsolt Hegedus, widely seen as a frontrunner for the health minister role, became an unexpected viral sensation after a video showed him dancing energetically on stage in Budapest. The celebrations followed Viktor Orbán’s defeat, marking a major political shift in the country.

Clips of Hegedus enjoying the moment have spread rapidly online, with several outlets dubbing him a “dancing machine” and saying he “stole the show” on a historic night. Brut America shared the footage across its social media platforms.