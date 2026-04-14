Hungarian politician’s energetic dance steals the spotlight on historic night: ‘Democracy is beautiful’

As Péter Magyar pushes for Hungary’s president to urgently convene parliament and begin forming a new government, another figure from the election night is capturing global attention for a very different reason.
Zsolt Hegedus, widely seen as a frontrunner for the health minister role, became an unexpected viral sensation after a video showed him dancing energetically on stage in Budapest. The celebrations followed Viktor Orbán’s defeat, marking a major political shift in the country.
Clips of Hegedus enjoying the moment have spread rapidly online, with several outlets dubbing him a “dancing machine” and saying he “stole the show” on a historic night. Brut America shared the footage across its social media platforms.
View this post on Instagram
Social media users have been quick to react. One individual wrote, “Well that’s how you celebrate democracy with joy, not excuses!!” Another commented, “This is the kinda dancing I want to see out of politicians!”
“That man went viral because he expressed how progressive people all across the EU felt last night… congratulations Hungary, you deserve this so much,” read another response. A fourth user added, “This makes my heart so happy, pray for America to also do the right thing.”
Others joined in the praise, with one person saying, “I love his moves. Democracy is indeed beautiful.”
According to AP, the mood in Budapest spilled onto the streets, where tens of thousands—many of them young—celebrated what they saw as a hopeful turning point for the country. Cars honked in unison, music filled the air, and crowds marched through the city chanting and cheering, embracing what they believed could be a freer and more democratic future.
Disclaimer: This article contains information based on viral social media content that has not been independently verified. It is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only and does not constitute professional political or medical advice.