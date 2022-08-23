Watch: Hundreds participate in race wearing T-rex costumes

On Sunday, a unique race took place in a quiet suburb of US’s Auburn. What made the race special was that instead of sports gear, all the runners wore T-Rex costumes.
The race, organised by Emerald Downs, a Thoroughbred racetrack in Washington, saw the participation of over 150 people who all donned the inflated Tyrannosaurus outfit. The T-Rex race was organised after a gap of three years.
The video of the race, which showed people running in the 100-meter race, was shared on Twitter from the official account of Emerald Downs on Monday. Soon, the cheerful visuals of the race garnered over four lakh views.
The T-Rex Derby 2022 at Emerald Downs
It’s been 3⃣ YEARS since the Emerald Downs T-Rex Race when viral around the world.
Sunday’s race had roughly 150 elite T-Rexers tackling the 1/16-mile distance on the Emerald Downs oval.
Track Fast. Run!#trexderby #trexrace #emeralddowns pic.twitter.com/8T7Exj4XLa
— Emerald Downs (@EmeraldDowns) August 22, 2022
T-Rex Race 2022#trexes pic.twitter.com/qVkG5Rulxm
— Emerald Downs (@EmeraldDowns) August 22, 2022
This is pretty spectacular 😂😂😂
— ReidElite (@ReidElite) August 22, 2022
I want to do this!!!🦖
— Jo Wilson (@JoWilso99859694) August 22, 2022
OMG!! I think this is the best way to get people to the races!
— Laura J Brooks (@jock_laura) August 22, 2022
This is the epitome of fun at the track! https://t.co/HksI8aYzKk
— ian gamble (@iangamble1) August 22, 2022
MULTIPLE ASSETS HAVE ESCAPED CONTAINMENT 🦖🚨
— Jurassic World Evolution 2 (@JW_Evolution) August 22, 2022
what’s absolutely killing me is the fact that they can’t see and they’re running into each other 😭😭😭 https://t.co/jkl6WKjCIg
— arrrlow 🫧 (@vncoldbrew) August 22, 2022
Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “This is the epitome of fun at the track!”. Another person remarked, “what’s absolutely killing me is the fact that they can’t see and they’re running into each other ”.
The race was held in two parts, one was for kids up to the age of 16 years and one was for adults. According to the website of Emerald Down, the winner of the kid’s race was Sebastian Davis, a 13-year-old from Silverdale in Washington. Hadley Lindsay, a 14-year-old from Eugene, came second. The winner of the adult race was Logan Kludsikofsky from Auburn.
This is not the first race in which participants competed in inflated dinosaur outfits. This July, the residents of Aomori, a town in Japan, organised a dinosaur race that took place at the Sunset Beach Asamushi.
