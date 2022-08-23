scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Watch: Hundreds participate in race wearing T-rex costumes

The famous T-Rex race was held on August 21.

T-Rex race, T-REX race USA, hundreds participate in dinosaur costumes in USA, Viral dinosaur race, Emerald Downs dinosaur race, Indian expressThis year over 150 runners participated in the T-Rex race.

On Sunday, a unique race took place in a quiet suburb of US’s Auburn. What made the race special was that instead of sports gear, all the runners wore T-Rex costumes.

The race, organised by Emerald Downs, a Thoroughbred racetrack in Washington, saw the participation of over 150 people who all donned the inflated Tyrannosaurus outfit. The T-Rex race was organised after a gap of three years.

The video of the race, which showed people running in the 100-meter race, was shared on Twitter from the official account of Emerald Downs on Monday. Soon, the cheerful visuals of the race garnered over four lakh views.

 

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “This is the epitome of fun at the track!”. Another person remarked, “what’s absolutely killing me is the fact that they can’t see and they’re running into each other ”.

The race was held in two parts, one was for kids up to the age of 16 years and one was for adults. According to the website of Emerald Down, the winner of the kid’s race was Sebastian Davis, a 13-year-old from Silverdale in Washington. Hadley Lindsay, a 14-year-old from Eugene, came second. The winner of the adult race was Logan Kludsikofsky from Auburn.

This is not the first race in which participants competed in inflated dinosaur outfits. This July, the residents of Aomori, a town in Japan, organised a dinosaur race that took place at the Sunset Beach Asamushi.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 07:41:11 pm
