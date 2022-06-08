Hundreds of cockroaches released in New York court

In a bizarre incident, hundreds of cockroaches were released inside a courtroom in New York. The incident happened Tuesday during an altercation that broke out at an arraignment. The court had to be closed for fumigation, Associated Press reported.

The court proceedings relating to the arrest of four people at the state Capitol was going on in the Albany City Court when the clash broke out. A defendant who started to record the skirmish was asked to stop. Meanwhile, hundreds of cockroaches were released from plastic containers. A probe into the matter has been initiated.

“What transpired is not advocacy or activism, it is criminal behavior with the intent to disrupt a proceeding and cause damage,” a statement from the Office of Court Administration said.

A 34-year-old woman in the audience was arrested by court officers based on charges of altercation, disorderly conduct, obstruction of governmental administration and tampering with physical evidence. However, she was released later.

Netizens came up with funny reactions as the news spiralled on social media. “Moving from guns to roach warfare,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “Might also be a nice method for delaying a test at school with less penalty than a fake bomb threat, if caught.”

I find myself laughing and shivering in horror at the same time! 😂😱 — Fiona (@FiOSull) June 8, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Closer home in India, a police officer was pulled up by Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court Aravind Kumar in February for sipping a beverage during a virtual hearing. Later, Chief Justice Kumar directed the government pleader to ask the inspector, AM Rathod, to distribute 100 cans of cold drinks to the bar association.