Hundreds of birds fall to death in Northern Mexico

Hundreds of migratory birds were caught falling to the ground on a security camera in Mexico’s Cuauhtémoc city. In the now-viral video, a large flock of yellow-headed blackbirds can be plummeting from the sky as some of them fly upwards after descending low with many falling dead.

Mexican newspaper El Heraldo de Chihuahua reported that many locals spotted several yellow-headed blackbirds lying dead on roads and sidewalks of Cuauhtémoc on February 7, 2022.

The unusual death of the migratory birds that travel to Mexico around this time of the year from Canada has caused much speculation. The El Heraldo de Chihuahua reported citing a veterinarian the deaths could have been caused by sudden electrocution or high levels of pollution in the city.

On social media, many people are blaming 5G technology—a theory not supported by evidence. According to the Guardian, the cause can be an attack by a predatory bird that led the whole flock to crash to the ground.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Security footage shows a flock of yellow-headed blackbirds drop dead in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua pic.twitter.com/mR4Zhh979K — Reuters (@Reuters) February 14, 2022

5G??? And Birds always know before something happens 🧐https://t.co/rBHc850zUk — Oshr Astro Finance (@AstroMethod) February 14, 2022

Magnetic field issues.

We’re not being told anything about it but birds are tell tale signs. — Damnyouwhos (@CossAlex) February 14, 2022

They were probably perched on a high voltage power line. — CharlieMac63116 (@billyboySTL) February 14, 2022

They were all following the Leader and crashed into the ground blindly. That’s so sad and such a good analogy for society and life! — 💯 Channing Tatum’s ♞ (@DanielNewman) February 15, 2022

not an ornithologist but this is murmation, and this movement is called “scale-free correlation”, this happens due to the murmation trying to escape danger(ie: a chasing falcon) so to move around it while it dives through(called a death dive) — Lissa (@SolissaTV) February 14, 2022

Dr Richard Broughton, an ecologist with the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology, told the Guardian, “This looks like a raptor-like a peregrine or hawk has been chasing a flock as they do with murmurating starlings, and they have crashed as the flock was forced low. You can see that they act as a wave at the beginning as if they are being flushed from above.”